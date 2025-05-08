NIA probe should not be mere witch hunt against Dy CM: MDA govt on HNLC’s funding claims

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: Following demands by the Voice of the People Party for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had previously “funded” the proscribed HNLC during his tenure as a Congress minister, the MDA government on Wednesday said it was open to the idea while also making it clear that probes have to be based on something substantive and should not be a witch hunt.

MDA 2.0 Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh stated that the NIA would act independently based on the merits of the case, regardless of political pressure. He said MPCC president Vincent H Pala would be able to shed light into the HNLC’s claims since Dhar was a “major contributor” to the Congress coffers.

The controversy erupted after the outlawed HNLC claimed it had previously been “funded” by Dhar. The VPP demanded an immediate NIA investigation and Dhar’s removal from the Cabinet.