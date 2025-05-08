Thursday, May 8, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NIA probe should not be mere witch hunt against Dy CM: MDA govt on HNLC’s funding claims

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 7: Following demands by the Voice of the People Party for an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into allegations that Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had previously “funded” the proscribed HNLC during his tenure as a Congress minister, the MDA government on Wednesday said it was open to the idea while also making it clear that probes have to be based on something substantive and should not be a witch hunt.
MDA 2.0 Spokesperson Paul Lyngdoh stated that the NIA would act independently based on the merits of the case, regardless of political pressure. He said MPCC president Vincent H Pala would be able to shed light into the HNLC’s claims since Dhar was a “major contributor” to the Congress coffers.
The controversy erupted after the outlawed HNLC claimed it had previously been “funded” by Dhar. The VPP demanded an immediate NIA investigation and Dhar’s removal from the Cabinet.

Previous article
Stern message from Ymbon for those resisting Aadhaar
Next article
Meghalaya undertakes first air raid mock drill since 1971
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins, India strikes 9 terror camps in Pak & PoK,...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between India and Pakistan, the Meghalaya government on Wednesday urged...
NATIONAL

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details of the Operation Sindoor to the world on Wednesday,...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya undertakes first air raid mock drill since 1971

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: An air raid and blackout mock drill was conducted in Shillong on Wednesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

NATIONAL 0
1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins,...

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between...

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details...
Load more

Popular news

OPERATION SINDOOR AVENGES PAHALGAM KILLINGS

NATIONAL 0
1:05 AM to 1:30 AM: In just 25 mins,...

M’laya govt warns against panic buying, price hike

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 7: Amid mounting tensions between...

Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Cdr Vyomika Singh: The two faces of India’s briefing

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 7: As India gave the details...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge