Friday, May 9, 2025
Meghalaya govt joins hands with Sanker Shillong to tackle substance abuse

Shillong, May 9: In a targeted intervention to curb the growing menace of substance abuse among children, Meghalaya government has joined hands with Sanker Shillong to fund training courses for school teachers. These courses are aimed at equipping educators with the necessary skills to counsel students from Classes II to V on the ill effects of drug use.

Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh, while informing the media about this initiative, underscored the urgency of protecting young minds from the dangers of drugs. “It is important to keep the young ones away from the pangs of drugs,” Mondol stated, stressing the need for early and sustained awareness.

The minister further informed that Sanker Shillong has already begun conducting the courses, which are designed to train teachers in both preventive strategies and psychological support.

The cost of the course has been fixed at Rs 10,000, of which 50 percent will be borne by the State government. This subsidy aims to encourage greater participation from schools, especially those in rural and semi-urban areas.

In a related initiative, the State’s famed football club, Shillong Lajong, has teamed up with the Social Welfare Department to spearhead a campaign focused on destigmatising drug addiction, promoting decriminalisation of drug users, and fostering legal awareness. The campaign also seeks to deepen youth engagement through sports and education-based outreach.

Lyngdoh also highlighted a range of other community-based interventions being implemented across the State to combat both drug abuse and trafficking. These include partnerships with NGOs, strengthening of local anti-narcotics units, and support systems for recovering addicts.

