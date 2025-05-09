Why mothers are smarter than AI and always will be

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to highlight the truth that, “No technology can replace a mother’s wisdom and love.” While technology advances, a mother’s intuition continues to outpace artificial intelligence.

Artificial intelligence may be able to compose essays, solve complex equations, and simulate human conversation — but let’s be honest: no algorithm can match the everyday brilliance of a mother’s wisdom. AI can offer pre-programmed sympathy, but mothers deliver comfort with precision. When you’ve had a rough day, ChatGPT might say, “I’m sorry you feel that way.” A mother, on the other hand, gives you food, quiet company, and the kind of understanding that no machine could ever replicate.

Digital assistants like Siri and Alexa can’t detect our emotions. But a mother? She can decipher a shaky “I’m fine” in the middle of her tasks, and still know you’ve had a terrible day. She doesn’t need algorithms to decode your emotions — she’s had years of field experience, and nothing gets past her lie detector ears. Google might help you find answers in seconds, but only a mother knows where your missing sock is, what you meant when you said, “nothing’s wrong,” and exactly where your school ID is, even though you haven’t seen it since last term.

AI uses a code whereas mothers on the other hand use a secret language that includes: “Because I said so” and “Wear a jacket or you will catch a cold”. Years later, you realize — she was right every single time. Much is said about AI’s multitasking ability, but mothers are the original masters. From preparing meals and managing schedules to solving household puzzles and delivering life advice — all at once — their efficiency runs deeper than any AI’s processing speed. Most importantly, when something breaks — whether it’s an object or a person’s spirit — AI offers instructions. A mother offers presence. Comfort isn’t downloaded; it’s delivered through small acts of care, timing, and unspoken understanding.

So, this Mother’s Day, while marvelling at the progress of machines, it’s worth celebrating the original, irreplaceable intelligence that has raised generations. Technology may evolve, but the love, wisdom, and emotional depth of mothers remain unmatched. If AI ever hopes to match that — good luck.

Aldenberg Pyngrope & Congenial Kharsahnoh

Shillong

Full scale war not an option

The editorial “India’s Measured Response” (ST May 8, 2025) has raised a very vital point in the last paragraph. Since a full-scale war is not an option in the age of nuclear missiles, India’s geopolitical strategy in the nuclear age requires a multi-dimensional approach that balances diplomacy, economic influence, military deterrence, and strategic alliances. Given the challenges posed by China in the east and Pakistan in the west, India must craft a strategy that ensures regional stability while safeguarding national interests.

First, to strengthen strategic alliance, India has to deepen ties with the US, Japan and Australia to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific. India needs to maintain a balanced relationship with Russia to ensure defence cooperation while avoiding over-reliance. It also has to strengthen ties with the Gulf Nations for energy security and counter-terrorism cooperation. Second, when it comes to military modernisation and deterrence, India’s No First Use (NFU) nuclear policy ensures deterrence while maintaining strategic flexibility but to upgrade its defence, it has to invest in hypersonic missiles, cyber warfare and AI-driven defence systems to counter emerging threats. It also has to enhance surveillance and rapid response capabilities along China and Pakistan borders.

Third, it has to diversify its trade routes by reducing dependence on Chinese imports while expanding trade with ASEAN, Africa and Europe. Strengthening port connectivity and digital infrastructure to boost India’s global trade position is imperative. For energy security India has to invest in renewable energy and strategic reserves to reduce vulnerabilities. Fourth, India has to engage with global institutions and strengthen its role in the UN, G20 and BRICS in order to shape global policies.

To counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative, India has to offer alternative infrastructure projects to South Asian and African nations. It should lead peace initiatives in Afghanistan and Myanmar to prevent instability from spilling over. Lastly, there is a need to strengthen cybersecurity to counter Chinese and Pakistani cyber threats and expand India’s space capabilities for satellite surveillance and defence applications. The approach must be adaptive and proactive, ensuring economic growth, military readiness and diplomatic influence while avoiding direct conflict.

VK Lyngdoh

Via email

Who will mediate over Kashmir?

The Indian security establishment launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, a military operation aimed at destroying the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Tayyiba terror infrastructure (including recruitment and training centres), as the veil of Kashmir is again wide open. This ongoing skirmish has continued for decades, with Pakistan even becoming a safe-haven for Bin Laden’s Al-Qaida network and foot soldiers. Foreign terrorist organisations fuel the asymmetrical war by raising funds through money transmitters who are inspired by ISIS or domestic violent extremist groups who may be indoctrinated to violence through the internet.

War is an expensive and dirty affair which is better to be served cold, not forgetting the economic implications for both sides. The India Today article dated Jun 30, 1990 (A 1,000-hour war with Pakistan will cost India Rs 27,000 crore) by Shekhar Gupta and Ravi Rikhye, is a demonstration of the economic cost of war.

To bring tensions between India and Pakistan under control requires a mutual willingness to seek peace which could happen if there is room for intermediaries or emissaries opening up back channels. Managing diplomacy between India, Pakistan and the United States is like walking on a tightrope.

While Russia and China are steamrolling with their aim to change the global order, averting war in South Asia is in more dire need than ever through deterrence, safeguarding nuclear weapons, international agreements, securing cyberspace and sanctions.

Former CIA officer and senior advisor on South Asia and Middle East Bruce Riedel’s book, ‘Avoiding Armageddon: America, India and Pakistan to the Brink and Back’ delves into the historical perspectives of two important countries and efforts to balance the state of affairs in the subcontinent.

Christopher Gatphoh,

Shillong-10

Need to build empathy among youth

India struck back to avenge the Pahalgam attack that saw the gruesome coldblooded murder of 26 innocent lives. India indeed exercised its right as a response to the Pahalgam attack. The attack was an act of terror and the deeds of devils incarnate. Lives lost can never be replaced and family members of those who saw their loved loves killed before their eyes will never forget and forgive. Today when India struck back, there was a sense of gratification that our country did what it had to do.

However, what lurks in one’s mind is fear of the present and the future. What is the world turning out to be? Yes, there had been battles and wars in the past that saw the loss of lives but perhaps no lessons learnt. With every passing day, human beings are displaying their lack of empathy and fellow feelings. Every single day we fight one another, uprooting the sanctity of brotherhood and camaraderie. Every single day we defy our birth and existence, destroying lives unabashedly. In a way we are daily fighting wars that will only ruin this beautiful world. What is the way out of all the destruction and killings? Sowing seeds of love and friendship in young minds and hearts while we elders are to lead by examples. Perhaps then we will share more love and less hatred. Can we? We sure can if our children are to have a safe and secure world.

Jenniefer Dkhar,

Via email