Features

AI-led innovation driving growth in India’s radiology sector: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

India is witnessing a significant uptick in the adoption of diagnostic radiology devices, with a major rise in accelerated adoption of AI-powered technologies and remote monitoring solutions, according to a report on Friday.
The report by 1Lattice, a tech-enabled market intelligence firm, also attributed the growth to rising disease burden, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure.
It revealed that India has registered 1.48 lakh radiology devices, with Maharashtra (20,590), Tamil Nadu (15,267), and Uttar Pradesh (12,236) leading the charge.
These figures reflect a broader trend toward modernisation and digitisation of diagnostic services, even beyond urban centres.
“Radiology is evolving from being a hospital-based specialty to a cornerstone of primary and preventive care. The convergence of AI, portability, and remote monitoring is unlocking access, improving accuracy, and reshaping the delivery of diagnostics across India’s healthcare system,” said Sanjay Sachdeva, Director – Healthcare and Lifesciences, 1Lattice.
Radiology’s impact is further enhanced by AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), enabling real-time tracking and reducing the need for frequent in-person visits through remote health monitoring.
Globally, the radiology equipment market is poised for strong growth. The global market is projected to rise from $34 billion in 2025 to $43 billion by 2030, reflecting a 5 per cent CAGR.
On the other hand, the Indian radiology equipment market is poised to grow from $7.1 billion in FY2025 to $13.5 billion by FY2030, outpacing global growth with a 10 per cent CAGR, the report said.
The growth drivers include technological advancements in digital radiography and ultrasound; a rise in chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular conditions; government schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM).
As healthcare delivery in India becomes more decentralised and tech-driven, radiology will be central to driving outcomes through timely and accurate diagnosis.
However, the sector still faces challenges, including the high cost of advanced equipment, uneven access between urban and rural areas, and ongoing concerns around radiation exposure, the report said. (IANS)

