Saturday, May 10, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

India hit 8 military bases in Pakistan, including Sialkot station: Centre

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 10: India responded strongly to Pakistan’s repeated drone and missile attacks and hit at least eight military targets inside Pakistan on Friday night with precision, thereby causing significant damage, the Centre told the Press, as part of a special briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Six Pakistani military bases were targeted with precision while one radar site and one aviation base was targeted in Indian strikes, informed the special team led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, flanked by two women officers Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.

“Pakistan military bases at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were targeted through air launch, precision ammunition and fighter jets. A radar site in Pasrur and an aviation base in Sialkot were also targeted with precision ammunition.

During these actions, India ensured minimum collateral damage and losses,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told the Press. She said that Indian armed forces resorted to retaliatory action and targeted technical installations, command and control centres, radar sites and arms store inside Pakistan after it deliberately targeted air bases last night.

“Pakistan attacked Indian bases in Udhampur, Pathankot and Bathinda among other stations last night,” the team admitted but dismissed reports that there were severe damages. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh also displayed the time-stamp images of the military facilities to negate Pakistan’s false claims of having targeted these IAF bases. The special team, helmed by the Foreign Secretary also spotlighted how Pakistan, a safe haven for terrorists was brazenly trying to escalate the situation. They said that they have ample information of Pakistan moving its troops to border areas.

“The Pakistani military has been observed as moving their troops into forward areas, indicating offensive intent to further escalate the situation. Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” the Wing Commander said. –IANS mr/rad

Previous article
Health Ministry, AIIMS, Safdarjung hospitals cancel leaves of all its officers, staffers
Next article
Pak troops moving into forward areas, Indian forces in high state of operational readiness: Govt
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Operation Sindoor’ has raised the cost of supporting terrorism for Pakistan, says Retd Lt. Gen Dua

New Delhi, May 10:  In an exclusive interview with IANS, Lieutenant-General (Retired) Satish Dua, who was the Corps...
NATIONAL

Missile-like object falls into Srinagar’s Dal Lake, drone shot down over Srinagar airfield

Srinagar/Jammu, May 10: A missile-like object dropped into Srinagar’s Dal Lake on Saturday as loud explosions rocked the...
INTERNATIONAL

Malicious misinformation campaign: Centre shreds Pak’s tissue of lies claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian air bases

New Delhi, May 10:v The Centre on Saturday strongly rejected Pakistan's claims about the destruction of key Indian...
INTERNATIONAL

Pak fired high-speed missile, tried to hit health facilities, schools but was thwarted: Centre slams escalation bid

New Delhi, May 11: The Centre, in a special briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' on Saturday, called out Pakistan’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Operation Sindoor’ has raised the cost of supporting terrorism for Pakistan, says Retd Lt. Gen Dua

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10:  In an exclusive interview with...

Missile-like object falls into Srinagar’s Dal Lake, drone shot down over Srinagar airfield

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar/Jammu, May 10: A missile-like object dropped into Srinagar’s...

Malicious misinformation campaign: Centre shreds Pak’s tissue of lies claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian air bases

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10:v The Centre on Saturday strongly...
Load more

Popular news

‘Operation Sindoor’ has raised the cost of supporting terrorism for Pakistan, says Retd Lt. Gen Dua

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10:  In an exclusive interview with...

Missile-like object falls into Srinagar’s Dal Lake, drone shot down over Srinagar airfield

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar/Jammu, May 10: A missile-like object dropped into Srinagar’s...

Malicious misinformation campaign: Centre shreds Pak’s tissue of lies claiming ‘destruction’ of Indian air bases

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 10:v The Centre on Saturday strongly...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge