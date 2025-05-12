Balancing physical & intellectual merit in Police recruitment

Editor,

Recently, the Police Department introduced a policy limiting recruitment to only 20 times the number of vacancies after the physical efficiency test(PET). While this initiative has its merits, a closer examination reveals that the demerits could far outweigh the merits. For the Armed Branch category, this 20-times policy might be well justified due to the nature of marks distribution and job profile. However, for the Unarmed Branch Sub Inspector (UBSI) category, it presents significant challenges.

Data from the 2022 recruitment process for UBSI shows that the selected candidates had PET scores ranging from 50 to 100 marks. This indicates that even those who scored as low as 50 in the PET UBSI can still compete in the written examination. Most selected candidates in 2022 had average PET scores of 70, 80, or 90, but performed well in the written test. However, under the current policy, candidates scoring 70 or below would not qualify for the written examination. In fact, many candidates with 80% marks in the PET would also be excluded.

If the recruitment board strictly follows the “20 times” rule, only candidates with the fastest PET timings, within the top 20 times the number of vacancies, should be allowed to proceed to the written examination. From a logical perspective, the PET carries 100 marks, while the written examination carries 300 marks. This distribution clearly prioritizes intellectual capability over physical ability. However, under the 20-times policy, thousands of physically capable candidates may not even get the opportunity to compete in the intellectual test, despite successfully completing the PET. Their ability to finish the test within the required time itself proves their physical competence.

While cost-cutting may be one reason for this policy, an important question arises: Are we willing to compromise the quality of the selection process, which could cost the system more in the long run than what it saves today? If the flaws in this policy are overlooked, it will not only impact the rights of aspirants but will also have long-term consequences on the police department and policing as a whole.

A police officer must be both physically and mentally fit; therefore, both tests should be given due weightage. If at all one test must be prioritized over the other, it should be the intellectual test. This means the written examination should be conducted first, selecting candidates at 20 times the vacancies, followed by the PET. However, the current policy contradicts itself. On one hand, it seems to value intellectual capability by providing 300 marks for it; on the other hand it allocates only 100 marks for PET. Most aspirants will be eliminated on the basis of the 100 marks PET, denying them the opportunity to compete in the 300 marks test.

In life, change is permanent. We must accept and appreciate change but such change/reforms should be implemented prudently. As the saying goes, “Better late than never.” Hopefully, the government and the recruitment board will take the necessary steps to ensure that any reform serves the intended purposes effectively.

Yours etc.,

Nam withheld on request

Via email

Government’s new policy to boost local businesses

Editor,

As someone who believes in the power of local businesses to uplift communities and drive the economy, the MDA government’s newly introduced Policy aimed at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is a promising step forward. The proposed tax relief of up to 15%, financial grants for startups, and low-interest loans could be a real game-changer for small business owners who’ve been struggling. It’s refreshing to see a policy that recognises the vital role SMEs play in the economy and offers practical support.

Stories like that of Sarah Thompson, a bakery owner who can now invest in better equipment and hire more staff, show how impactful this Policy can be. This sort of local development initiative benefits not just individuals, but entire communities. However, concerns raised by economists about sustainability and budget implications should also be taken seriously.

Responsible implementation, phased roll-outs, and regular reviews will be essential to ensure the long-term success of this Policy. I believe that if handled well, this initiative can spark innovation, create employment opportunities, and foster economic resilience.

I encourage all eligible business owners to explore the Government’s new online portal for access to these benefits.

Yours etc.,

Dahunika Mawthoh,

Via email

India must hit back where it hurts

Editor,

Apropos of the editorial “Truth as casualty” (ST May 9, 2025) the observation, “Lies are traded generally by those who are on the defensive” is an interesting perspective. People often resort to deception or misinformation when they feel cornered, vulnerable, or when the truth might expose them to risk. In politics, conflicts, and personal interactions, individuals or groups may manipulate narratives to protect their position or shift blame. However, maintaining credibility and trust is crucial—lies tend to unravel over time, leading to greater consequences. This is exactly what Pakistan is indulging in and the evidence is an open secret as Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has acknowledged that Pakistan has a history of supporting and funding terrorist groups. In a recent interview, he admitted that Pakistan had been involved in such activities for decades. Additionally, former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is now languishing in jail had previously stated that 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists who had trained and fought in Afghanistan or Kashmir were present in Pakistan. This admission aligns with longstanding concerns about militant groups operating within the country.

Operation Sindoor, conducted by the Indian Armed Forces, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These sites were linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). Additionally, sources suggest that Pakistan has a complex terror economy, with militant groups operating through illicit channels such as drug trafficking, misuse of charities and extortion. While specific numbers vary, intelligence reports indicate that terrorist training camps and recruitment centers remain active across various regions. The editorial is absolutely correct that the, “Indian leadership cannot be faulted if it saw an opportunity to set matters right once and for all times to come.” And that time is now. India should hunt down these wolves and bring them to book or eradicate them from the face of the earth. Indian Armed Forces can do it and that privilege has been given by the Chief Executive of the country. The moment is NOW.

Yours etc;

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email

Rise of the Military-Industrial Complex

Editor,

Media channels have increasingly transformed into war rooms, showcasing comparisons of military spending, the latest weaponry acquisitions, and shaping public opinion on the battlefield of newsrooms. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued a recent advisory to content creators, urging them to avoid producing content that could harm national security, in line with Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. The interconnectedness of a globalised economy and rising competition are starting to affect citizens through international relations. As technology advances, our world feels smaller.

We are witnessing a complex interplay akin to Game Theory, illustrated by the $5.43 billion deal S-400 missile system in comparison to China’s HQ-9 medium-to-long-range air defence missile system, developed by the China Precision Machinery Import and Export Corporation. This also includes systems like the Hammer glide bomb from the French defence firm Safran.

The question arises: How much military spending is enough? Decision-makers steering this ship often find themselves without a clear direction. According to a report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, global military spending surged to $2.718 trillion in 2024, enriching numerous enterprises, including Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, with billions of dollars.

In a world captivated by arms trade, Andrew Feinstein’s, ‘The Shadow World,’ unravels the harsh realities of a never-ending market.

Yours etc.,

Christopher Gatphoh,

Shillong-10