Monday, May 12, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Casting Narasimha Rao’s legacy in Bronze! Final approval awaited

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 12: A proposal to install a statue of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in New Delhi has received a crucial approval, pending final clearance from the Centre before its installation at Telangana Bhavan, said sources.

Although the bureaucratic green signal is still awaited, officials from Telangana Bhavan and the NDMC stated that the proposal did not originate from their offices. A Telangana Bhavan official mentioned that the Revanth Reddy-led state government is planning a new dedicated Bhavan for Telangana on Ashoka Road, making the statue installation premature. The Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC) approved the proposal on March 27, forwarded by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Alongside the approval, the DUAC suggested repairing broken pavements around the site and installing appropriate lighting to enhance visibility at night, sources said. Since its formation in 2014, Telangana has been sharing its Bhavan premises with Andhra Pradesh.

The official emphasised that proceeding with a statue installation at this stage may not be appropriate. The proposal reportedly came from the P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial Foundation, which requested permission in April 2024 to install a bronze statue of Rao next to that of Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Andhra Pradesh’s first Chief Minister.

The final decision regarding the statue’s location — inside or outside Telangana Bhavan — and the timeline will depend on political approval. If the Centre grants permission, this would be the third honour given to Rao by the BJP-led NDA government. In 2015, the government approved a memorial for him at Ekta Sthal in the Rajghat Complex.

In February 2024, Rao was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Rao is not the only Congress leader recognised by the BJP-led Centre. In January, the government approved memorials for former President Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Rashtriya Smriti complex near Rajghat.

During his tenure as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996, Rao played a pivotal role in economic liberalisation and witnessed the Babri Masjid demolition in 1992. His relationship with Sonia Gandhi remained strained, and after his death in 2004, his body was notably absent from the Congress party headquarters. Following the Bharat Ratna announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Rao as a distinguished scholar and statesman.

IANS

Previous article
Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border
Next article
Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday expressed willingness to hold discussions with his Russian counterpart,...
INTERNATIONAL

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to India for offering a Government Treasury Bill of $50...
NATIONAL

Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border

New Delhi, May 12: The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32...
INTERNATIONAL

Pak defends US-designated terrorist Hafiz Abdur Rauf whose image India flagged

New Delhi, May 12:  Pakistan has tried to debunk the fact that Hafiz Abdur Rauf, who led the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: The Centre on Monday issued...
Load more

Popular news

Zelensky says willing to meet Putin in Turkey

NATIONAL 0
Kyiv, May 12: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday...

Maldives thanks India for offering $50 million financial support

INTERNATIONAL 0
Male, May 12: Maldives, on Monday, expressed gratitude to...

Centre approves reopening of 32 airports as tensions ease on India-Pakistan border

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 12: The Centre on Monday issued...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge