Monday, May 12, 2025
SPORTS

District-Level Subroto Cup football tourney from June 2

By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, May 11:The Office of the District Sports Officer (DSO), East Khasi Hills, Shillong, has announced the commencement of the District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2025, scheduled to begin on June 2. The prestigious annual tournament is open to all schools within the East Khasi Hills District.
The tournament will be contested in three categories — Under-15 Boys, Under-17 Boys, and Under-17 Girls. According to District Sports Officer O. Mawthoh, interested schools can collect entry forms from the DSO office.The age criteria for participation are as follows: Under-15 Boys (Sub-Junior) must be born on or after January 1, 2011; Under-17 Boys (Junior) and Under-17 Girls (Junior) must be born on or after January 1, 2009.The last date for submission of entry forms is May 23, 2025. For more information, the organising committee has provided category-wise contact numbers: 8974606849 for Under-15 Boys, 6909146669 for Under-17 Boys, and 9774096821 for Under-17 Girls.

