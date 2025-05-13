Wednesday, May 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Justice BR Gavai to take oath as 52nd CJI tomorrow

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 13: Justice B.R. Gavai will take oath as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday, making him the first Buddhist to head the country’s judiciary. President Droupadi Murmu will administer the oath of office to Justice Gavai, who succeeds former CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

President Murmu, in exercise of powers under Article 124(2) of the Constitution, had appointed Justice Gavai, the seniormost Judge of the Supreme Court, as Chief Justice of India, and the Ministry of Law and Justice had later notified his appointment. Justice Gavai was elevated as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India on May 24, 2019.

In the last six years, he was a part of around 700 Benches dealing with matters pertaining to a variety of subjects, including constitutional and administrative law, civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters and environmental law.

He has authored around 300 judgments, including that of the Constitution Bench on various issues, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding the fundamental rights, human rights and legal rights of citizens.

He became a permanent Judge of the Bombay High Court on November 12, 2005. He presided over Benches having all types of assignments at the Principal Seat at Mumbai as well as Benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Panaji.

Earlier, in an informal interaction with the media, Justice Gavai expressed sorrow over the tragic incident in Pahalgam and said that the Supreme Court cannot remain untouched when the country is mourning. Son of former Bihar Governor R. S. Gavai, Justice Gavai takes pride in the fact that he is about to become the first Buddhist CJI of the country. “My father had embraced Buddhism along with Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

I will become the first Buddhist Chief Justice of the country,” he said. Asserting that he believes in all religions, Justice Gavai said, “I go to temples, dargahs, Jain temples, gurudwaras everywhere.”

IANS

Previous article
BJP swept panchayat polls by holding democracy hostage, alleges Assam Opp 
Next article
Assam CM attacks Congress on 1971 India-Pakistan war
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

SPECIAL ARTICLE

Climate Change and the Future of Farming in Meghalaya

By Bhogtoram Mawroh A recent article by Anna Notsu titled ‘A Rain of Blessings’: Rethinking our Future with Water’,...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Stories, metaphors that matter to our knowledge system

By Ïasaid Khongjee Stories, statements of sort are around us. Some make us laugh out loud. Others in...
EDITORIAL

Supremacy of systems

Pakistan has been having a poor reputation for not only acting as a terror factory but also for...
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Challenges in implementing the National Education Policy 2023

Editor, I would like to draw attention on the challenges faced in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Climate Change and the Future of Farming in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh A recent article by Anna Notsu titled...

Stories, metaphors that matter to our knowledge system

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Ïasaid Khongjee Stories, statements of sort are around...

Supremacy of systems

EDITORIAL 0
Pakistan has been having a poor reputation for not...
Load more

Popular news

Climate Change and the Future of Farming in Meghalaya

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Bhogtoram Mawroh A recent article by Anna Notsu titled...

Stories, metaphors that matter to our knowledge system

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Ïasaid Khongjee Stories, statements of sort are around...

Supremacy of systems

EDITORIAL 0
Pakistan has been having a poor reputation for not...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge