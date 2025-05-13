MPCC critical of delay by govt in recommending testing agency to conduct CUET

Shillong, May 13: The Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has criticised the delay on part of the State government in recommending a testing agency for conducting entrance exams (CUET), alleging that the inaction is jeopardising the academic prospects of several students.

State Congress Secretary, Manuel Badwar, questioned the rationale behind the lag in finalising recommendations to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for conducting exams through the National Testing Agency (NTA). “Why this is being so late? The delay in identifying and submitting recommendations to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) for conducting tests via NTA (National Testing Agency) seems unnecessary, especially given the availability of data on graduating students and college applicants,” he said.

Badwar stressed that the government already had access to enrolment data which could have been utilised to anticipate and plan ahead for the entrance test process. “With this information, the government could have projected requirements and made preemptive moves to ease the burden on students,” he pointed out.

He warned that the lack of timely intervention might push several students to abandon their aspirations for higher education. “It’s unfortunate that many students might give up on pursuing higher studies due to the government’s and education department’s failure to act in a timely manner. The situation highlights the need for better planning and coordination to support students’ educational pursuits,” he added.