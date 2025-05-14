Challenges in implementing the National Education Policy 2023

Editor,

I would like to draw attention on the challenges faced in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. While the policy seeks to transform the education system, issues such as inadequate infrastructure, insufficient teacher training, and limited access to technology are hampering its application especially in rural areas.

The new 5+3+3+4 structure, along with the focus on regional languages as the medium of instruction, creates challenges, particularly for students moving between states. Additionally, teachers, who are central to the policy’s success, have not received sufficient training or support to effectively implement the new curriculum and teaching methods. Without proper training, many educators struggle to adapt, potentially affecting the quality of education.

Moreover, digital learning is still inaccessible for many students due to poor internet connectivity and a lack of devices.

I urge the concerned authorities to address these issues promptly so that the vision of NEP 2023 can be realised for all students.

Yours etc.,

Dahunika Rymbai,

Shillong

Urgent need for proper fencing & surveillance on Umiam Bridge

Editor,

I am writing to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public toward a grave and growing concern—the increasing number of suicides occurring at the Umiam Bridge. What once stood as a scenic and symbolic structure in our region has, sadly, become a site of tragedy and loss.

Over the past few years, numerous cases of individuals taking their lives by jumping off this bridge have been reported. Each incident not only devastates the families involved but also deeply affects the collective conscience of our community. It is heartbreaking to know that a place of natural beauty has become synonymous with such sorrow. This recurring tragedy demands immediate intervention.

One of the major contributing factors to these incidents is the lack of adequate physical barriers and surveillance. Unlike bridges in other parts of the country and world where preventive measures like high fencing, surveillance cameras, and patrol systems have been installed to deter suicide attempts, Umiam Bridge remains vulnerable and unprotected.

Installing high, tamper-proof fencing could serve as a physical deterrent and make impulsive attempts more difficult. Surveillance cameras, on the other hand, would provide real-time monitoring, enabling timely intervention by local law enforcement or emergency response teams. Even the presence of visible security measures and signage offering mental health support helplines can make a significant difference.

I urge the Meghalaya government, local municipal authorities, State Electricity Board and police departments to treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. Mental health is a critical issue, and while the causes of suicide are complex, limiting access to means is one of the most effective prevention strategies, as shown by numerous studies and successful case examples globally.

In addition to infrastructural improvements, public awareness campaigns and increased mental health outreach are vital. The community must come together to ensure that individuals in distress are heard, supported, and helped in time.

Let us not wait for more lives to be lost. A proactive and compassionate response today can prevent a tragedy tomorrow.

Yours etc.,

Andrina Mylliemngap

Via email

Illegal charcoal production in Meghalaya

Editor,

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw urgent public and administrative attention to the growing menace of illegal charcoal production in Meghalaya—an activity that is not only damaging our precious forest cover but also flouting clear environmental laws and government directives.

The Meghalaya Charcoal (Control of Production, Storage, Trade and Transit) Rules, 2008 strictly regulate charcoal activities in the state. Yet, in many forested regions, large-scale illegal cutting of forests continues unabated. Shockingly, even saplings and young trees are being felled, leaving hillsides barren and vulnerable to soil erosion and biodiversity loss.

While charcoal production is not entirely illegal, it requires producers to register with forest authorities and follow strict documentation and transit guidelines. Sadly, enforcement remains weak. Reports have revealed how illegal charcoal is transported through forest routes and highways—often bypassing checks with bribery—causing tremendous ecological damage.

What adds to the concern is the complete lack of replantation efforts, despite deforestation happening at an alarming rate. Forests in Meghalaya are not just ecosystems—they are vital cultural and economic lifelines for indigenous communities. Their degradation poses long-term risks to water security, air quality, and local livelihoods.

It is time we pivot toward sustainable alternatives. A promising and practical solution lies right under our feet: the dry broom grass (Thysanolaena maxima), which grows abundantly on Meghalaya’s hill slopes. Its dried sticks burn cleanly and efficiently and have long been used in rural households. Promoting its use as a charcoal substitute can reduce pressure on forests and support the local broom-based economy—a traditional livelihood for many in the Khasi and Garo Hills.

I urge the concerned departments and citizens to take the following immediate actions:

1. Strictly enforce the 2008 Charcoal Rules, penalizing illegal producers and transporters.

2. Launch reforestation and sapling protection drives in affected areas with community involvement.

3. Promote broom sticks as a clean-burning alternative through awareness and subsidy programs.

4. Support local broom cultivators with incentives, training, and market access to ensure economic viability.

Meghalaya’s forests are among India’s most fragile and unique ecological treasures. If we fail to act now, we risk losing them forever. Let us move from words to action—for the forests, for the people, and for future generations.

Yours etc.,

Elakyntiew Lyndem

Shillong-8

Addressing mass misinformation during the India-Pakistan conflict

Editor,

Through this column, allow me to highlight how social media needs to play more responsible and accountable role, especially during the India-Pakistan conflict and many more such conflicts that may occur in the future.

The ongoing India-Pakistan conflict has triggered a flood of misinformation across social media and news outlets, exacerbating tensions and spreading fear. Unverified claims, manipulated images, and sensationalized reports are circulating widely, often outpacing accurate information. This not only misleads the public but also risks escalating an already volatile situation.

Both nations’ citizens are urged to exercise caution and rely solely on official sources, such as government or military announcements, for credible updates. Newsrooms and social media users must prioritize verification over speed to curb the spread of false narratives. Responsible reporting and critical consumption of information are vital for maintaining clarity and calm during this crisis.

An ethical approach to news dissemination would have actually helped to maintain peace and harmony during the recent India-Pakistan Conflict.

Yours etc.,

Himanjal Protim Bora

Shillong -14

Shillong’s Rock Capital legacy

Editor,

Through this letter I wish to highlight and celebrate Shillong’s enduring identity as the “Rock Capital of India.” Over the years, our city has proudly hosted legendary concerts and welcomed global icons like Akon, Jonas Blue, Boney M, Neyo and more. Shillong’s love for music, particularly rock, is not just a phase—it is a deeply rooted cultural identity, passed down through generations.

Local bands such as Soulmate, Snow White, and Lou Majaw have carved their names into India’s music history, with Lou Majaw’s annual Bob Dylan tribute becoming an iconic event that draws fans from across the country. More recently, the success of events like the NH7 Weekender and indigenous music festivals further proves that Shillong is not just keeping rock alive—it’s evolving with it.

Music here is not confined to stages; it echoes in cafes, schools, and homes alike. The youth of Shillong continue to embrace instruments and songwriting as a natural extension of their identity, and the local support for live music remains unparalleled.

As we look ahead, I hope our city continues to be recognized nationally and internationally as a beacon of musical talent and cultural pride. Let us preserve and promote this legacy—not just as entertainment, but as a vital part of who we are.

Yours etc.,

Sandinald Syiem

Shillong-8