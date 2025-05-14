Wednesday, May 14, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Sachin Pilot questions US role in Indo-Pak understanding, seeks clarity from govt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Jaipur, May 14:  Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot has raised concerns over the reported understanding between India and Pakistan that led to a pause in Operation Sindoor, questioning the role of the United States in facilitating it.

He demanded a clear explanation from the highest levels of the Indian government on the involvement of a third party in what he termed an internal matter. “Is the ceasefire a consequence of growing trade relations with the US, which President Donald Trump has publicly advocated? Or has India silently accepted third-party mediation in Kashmir?” Pilot asked, adding, “The government must clarify its position.”

Reiterating India’s long-standing claim over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pilot called for a special session of Parliament to reaffirm the 1974 resolution that declared PoK an integral part of India and reserved seats for it in the legislature.

“In light of recent developments, it is imperative to send a united message to the world. Reaffirming the 1974 resolution through Parliament would show that all Indians stand together on Kashmir,” he said.

Pilot also criticised the central government for remaining silent on public assertions by the United States about its role in the ceasefire. “This is the first time a third-party nation like the US has claimed such direct involvement in the Kashmir issue, and yet our top leadership has not issued any official response. This silence is deeply troubling,” he said.

Speaking to the media, Pilot noted, “President Trump has taken credit for brokering the ceasefire. What’s alarming is the lack of any denial or clarification from our senior leadership. Even more worrying is that US statements have avoided any mention of terrorism — our core concern with Pakistan — instead focusing on Kashmir.”

He expressed concern that Kashmir was once again being internationalised, playing into Pakistan’s long-standing narrative. Referring to earlier instances where Trump brought up Kashmir during talks on terrorism, Pilot said, “This is a time for political unity. We must reaffirm our commitment to India’s territorial integrity and show that all 140 crore Indians are united in the fight against terrorism.” Pilot questioned the credibility of the ceasefire, pointing out that Pakistan violated it on the very day it was announced.

“How can we trust a country that has consistently harboured terrorists, including Osama bin Laden? Pakistan’s record speaks for itself. It must be exposed globally as a sponsor of terror,” he said, urging the government to present evidence internationally. He also raised concerns about international financial aid to Pakistan.

“Has India received any assurances that IMF funds won’t be misused to shelter or fund terrorists? Before agreeing to any ceasefire, such guarantees are essential,” he said.

Expressing support for the armed forces, Pilot said Operation Sindoor must continue, but the government must explain why a ceasefire — facilitated by an external power — was agreed to in such an opaque manner.

“Just a few years ago, India was being compared to China in terms of economic and military strength. Now, we are again being bracketed with Pakistan. This is unacceptable,” he said.

IANS

Previous article
China’s FDI proposals face stricter scrutiny in India amid tensions with Pakistan
Next article
Indian stock market ends higher, defence sector remains resilient
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

MP: Hindu girl students sexually exploited, says NHRC

Bhopal, May 14: Member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Priyank Kanoongo said on Wednesday that Hindu...
NATIONAL

Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years

New Delhi, May 14: Installed capacity of storage-backed renewable energy (RE) in India is likely to increase to...
NATIONAL

India successfully tests hard-kill counter-swarm drone system ‘Bhargavastra’

New Delhi, May 14: India achieved a significant milestone in its counter-drone capabilities with the successful test firing...
News

Indian stock market ends higher, defence sector remains resilient

Mumbai, May 14: Indian stock markets ended Wednesday’s session on a strong note, supported by gains in metal,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

MP: Hindu girl students sexually exploited, says NHRC

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, May 14: Member of the National Human Rights...

Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Installed capacity of storage-backed renewable...

India successfully tests hard-kill counter-swarm drone system ‘Bhargavastra’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: India achieved a significant milestone...
Load more

Popular news

MP: Hindu girl students sexually exploited, says NHRC

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, May 14: Member of the National Human Rights...

Storage-backed renewable energy capacity in India to surge past 25 GW in 3 years

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: Installed capacity of storage-backed renewable...

India successfully tests hard-kill counter-swarm drone system ‘Bhargavastra’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 14: India achieved a significant milestone...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge