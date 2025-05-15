Thursday, May 15, 2025
Desiltation work in Guwahati: 3-day timeframe set for completion

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

GUWAHATI, May 15: Assam housing and urban affairs minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has warned concerned contractors and officials of strict action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act if the pending desiltation work across the city was not completed within the next three days.

The minister took note of the incomplete desiltation work during an inspection across several flood-prone areas of the city on Thursday.

The areas included Anil Nagar, PIBCO point, Rukminigaon, Juripar, Silsako, Basisthapur-Survey, Beltola, Hatigaon, and a key stretch of the National Highway affected by waterlogging.

During the visit, Malla Baruah assured that while the April 30 deadline for completion of the desiltation work across the city could not be met, the remaining work would be completed by May 18.

“If the remaining work is not completed within the given time-frame, the district commissioner will take necessary action against the concerned contractors or officials on  May 19, under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act,” the minister warned.

The desiltation work is being carried out under the supervision of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Public Works Department (PWD).

The minister also interacted with residents of the flood-prone areas and took note of their concerns. He discussed immediate as well as long-term solutions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to address waterlogging and flood-related challenges through consistent action and community feedback.

Speaking to the media during his visit to Anil Nagar, the minister informed that several flood mitigation measures have been undertaken in the area since the latter part of the previous year, and that long-term interventions would continue as planned. “Simultaneously, immediate steps are being taken to provide relief from flooding,” he said.

The minister emphasised the importance of swift drainage, stating that the government’s current short-term focus is on reducing the time required to clear rainwater from waterlogged areas.

“In order to ensure public involvement and greater transparency, monitoring committees, comprising residents, ward commissioners and departmental officials, have been formed. Such participatory models have shown a positive impact,” the minister said, expressing optimism for stronger community engagement going forward.

