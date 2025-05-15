Pak’s Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Rajnath Singh demands in J&K

Srinagar, May 15: Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the present ceasefire understanding is respected by India only as long as no terrorist attack takes place in the country.

He also said that it was time that the Nuclear facility of Pakistan was taken over by a global watchdog. Addressing the Indian Army soldiers at the Badami Bagh Cantonment area of Srinagar city, which is the headquarters of the Army’s 15 Corps, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Our ‘Operation Sindoor’ is undoubtedly the biggest anti-terrorist operation ever undertaken by India. We hit their chest and left a huge wound on it after they tried to attack our head.”

The Defence Minister started his address by paying homage to the bravehearts of the country who laid down their lives during the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan. He also paid tribute to the 26 people killed by terrorists in Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22.

“Operation Sindoor is the dream seen by every Indian soldier who aims to track down and destroy terrorism across the border. They tried to break our social fabric by killing innocent civilians after segregating them on the basis of religion. We attacked them on the basis of their evil intentions”, he said.

He also said, “India will not succumb to any Nuclear blackmail by Pakistan as has been proved by the strikes on terror targets by us. “It is time that the Nuclear facility of Pakistan is taken over by an international body so that their Nuclear bluff is called forever.”

The Defence Minister quoted Swami Tulsi Das and said, “Swami Tulsi Das has said in ‘Ramcharitmanas’ that whenever intentions are noble and honest there is peace and prosperity and whenever intentions are evil and vengeful, misery and violence becomes their destiny.”

Rajnath Singh also quoted poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar and said, “National poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar has said nobody wants to be afflicted by disease, but once disease inflicts a person, serving him sweets will not cure him. Hard remedies have to be sought and used. “India has always stood for peace, but when our sovereignty and integrity is challenged we have to make hard choices.”

The Defence Minister added that Pakistan had assured Atal Bihari Vajpayee that they would not allow their soil to be used for terrorism but they did not fulfil that commitment. “Let me tell you that the present understanding is based on the assurance that no terrorist activity will be undertaken from across the border. I know there was huge anger in your hearts and in every heart across the country. I must commend you for not letting that anger overtake you. “You have avenged the innocent killings of civilians by hitting the right targets,” Rajnath Singh said.

“Where has Pakistan landed itself today? It is said that the line of beggars begins from where Pakistan stands. They begged to get the IMF loan while India is among those countries who give funds to IMF to be given to poor countries.

“If any terror attack takes place in our country then our revenge and message will go a long way. The Prime Minister has already redefined the country’s response to terrorism. “A new normal has been created and this will be resorted to by us whenever there is a terror attack in India”, the Defence Minister asserted. He said the Prime Minister Modi had made it clear that terror and talks will not go together.

“The only talk with Pakistan would be about Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir”, the Defence Minister reiterated. Rajnath Singh said it was a fulfilling experience for him to be among the brave soldiers of the country who made the nation proud.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, GoC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, GoC of 15 Corps Lt Gen Prashant Srivastava and other senior Army officers were present during the Defence Minister’s address.

IANS