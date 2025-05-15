Thursday, May 15, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Traffic booth inaugurated at Red Cross Laban

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Shillong, May 15: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai today inaugurated a traffic police booth and a urinal facility at Red Cross Laban in the city. The toilet and the traffic booth have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 6.3 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion,SP (Traffic) K Prasad said that the booth was the need of the hour in the area for conducting checking even as he added that the area witnesses huge traffic

Sanbor Shullai said that the a similar booth and a urinal facility would be opened soon in Batti Bazar area of Laban to cater to the public

Previous article
Chinese J-10 fighter jet maker’s stock nosedives after India’s decisive victory
Next article
Centre reaffirms undertaking before SC on Waqf (Amendment) Act, hearing deferred till Tuesday
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC slams MP Minister Vijay Shah for remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah over...
Business

Stock market surges after Trump’s India trade deal claim, Nifty above 25,000

Mumbai, May 15: Domestic stock markets closed sharply higher on Thursday after US President Donald Trump claimed that...
NATIONAL

Pak’s Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Rajnath Singh demands in J&K

Srinagar, May 15: Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the present ceasefire understanding is respected...
NATIONAL

Trump says India is offering US a zero tariff trade deal

New Delhi, May 15:  US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India has offered to enter a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC slams MP Minister Vijay Shah for remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Stock market surges after Trump’s India trade deal claim, Nifty above 25,000

Business 0
Mumbai, May 15: Domestic stock markets closed sharply higher...

Pak’s Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Rajnath Singh demands in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 15: Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said...
Load more

Popular news

SC slams MP Minister Vijay Shah for remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 15: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

Stock market surges after Trump’s India trade deal claim, Nifty above 25,000

Business 0
Mumbai, May 15: Domestic stock markets closed sharply higher...

Pak’s Nuclear facility should now be under global body supervision: Rajnath Singh demands in J&K

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 15: Indian Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge