Traffic booth inaugurated at Red Cross Laban

Shillong, May 15: South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai today inaugurated a traffic police booth and a urinal facility at Red Cross Laban in the city. The toilet and the traffic booth have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 6.3 lakhs.

Speaking on the occasion,SP (Traffic) K Prasad said that the booth was the need of the hour in the area for conducting checking even as he added that the area witnesses huge traffic

Sanbor Shullai said that the a similar booth and a urinal facility would be opened soon in Batti Bazar area of Laban to cater to the public