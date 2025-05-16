Friday, May 16, 2025
NATIONAL

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaches IAF station in Bhuj, Air Force chief accompanies him

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the Indian Air Force Station in Gujarat’s Bhuj on Friday, days after India’s successful ‘Operation Sindoor’, which saw forces destroying multiple terror assets across the border in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) as well as deep inside Pakistan.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is accompanying the Defence Minister. Both are expected to take stock of the air force command centre and congratulate the soldiers on giving a befitting reply to the terror-sponsoring nation.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to the Bhuj IAF station assumes significance as Pakistan had claimed that it hit this Indian airbase, inflicting severe damages. The Defence Minister’s visit to the IAF base in Bhuj will not just punch holes in Pakistan’s brazen lies, expose its false propaganda but it will also send a message to the global fraternity that Indian armed forces defended its border and its airbases, neutralising all projectiles and missiles that were fired from across the border, in response to ‘Operation Sindoor’.

A day ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jammu and Kashmir to take stock of the overall security situation, particularly along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.

Speaking to soldiers, he said that terrorists targeted innocent tourists in Pahalgam based on their dharma (religion), but our forces eliminated them in Pakistan as well as PoK, based on their karma (deeds).

“Terrorists killed innocent people in Pahalgam by asking their ‘dharma’ (religion they follow). Then, the whole world saw ‘Operation Sindoor’. We killed terrorists by looking at their ‘karma’ (deeds). They killed the innocent tourists by targeting them based on their religion/. This was Pakistan’s ‘karma’ but we eliminated them by looking at their ‘karma’, this is our ‘Bharatiya dharma’,” he told the forces.

Addressing the soldiers of the Indian Army, the minister also questioned the safety of Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal, asking the global Nuclear watchdog to assume control of the neighbouring country’s weapons. He also called Pakistan an irresponsible nation and said, “India will not succumb to any Nuclear blackmail by Pakistan as has been proved by the strikes on terror targets by us. “It is time that the Nuclear facility of Pakistan is taken over by an international body so that their Nuclear bluff is called forever.”

IANS

Previous article
Pak has been put on probation, will face consequences if it does not mend its ways: Defence Minister’s stern warning
Next article
India’s alcoholic beverage firms poised to stay on double-digit high in FY26: Crisil
