Saturday, May 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Mizoram govt to expand digital services for public benefit, smart governance: CM

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Lalduhoma Aizawl, May 16: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday announced that digital services would be further expanded across all parts of the state for public benefit and smart governance.

Addressing the 17th Digital Transformation Conclave in Aizawl, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible digital services for the public. He noted that digital governance is not only convenient but also cost-effective for both citizens and the government.  Mizoram’s commitment to this cause has been demonstrated through the launch and implementation of various digital platforms.

The Chief Minister, in his speech, mentioned some key initiatives which included the Mizoram State Public Grievances Redressal & Monitoring System, Kai Apps, RAMP – MSME Facilitation Cell and Portals, the SDG Dashboard for tracking all villages’ Sustainable Development Goals, the MPLAN-Mizoram State Project Monitoring Dashboard, e-RAM for online tax and revenue services, online Inner Line Permit system, and Aizawl Civil Hospital’s online OPD registration.

He also hinted at several other upcoming initiatives, like government e-offices and others. Lalduhoma affirmed that the collaboration between Mizoram and the rest of India in the field of digital services would bring continued progress and benefits. He expressed gratitude to all individuals, companies, and senior government officials who took the time to participate in the 17th Digital Transformation Conclave, which was jointly organised by the Department of ICT and several other all-India organisations.

Referring to the recent hacking of a Mizoram government website, the Chief Minister assured the public that the site has been swiftly and securely restored. He called for vigilance among all users, especially those managing government sites, and stressed the importance of cybersecurity awareness.

Mizoram’s ICT Minister Vanlalthlana, acknowledging the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence in today’s world, emphasised that it is becoming a necessity not only for businesses but also for families concerned about their children’s safety. He called for robust and inclusive internet services and secure data storage through cloud technology to ensure access for all.

The Minister reiterated that digital development is a key component of the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision and is crucial for India’s progress, including that of Mizoram. The conclave served as a platform for dialogue and presentations on digital advancements. Both government and private sector experts held discussions and presentations on how digital services can drive development across the state. Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena and Director General of Police Anil Shukla, among other officials, also spoke at the event.

IANS

Previous article
Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED
Next article
NIA conducts searches across Punjab in crackdown on BKI terror network
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India in no hurry to review suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: MoJS

New Delhi, May 16:  The Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) is in no hurry to dilute the decision...
NATIONAL

NIA conducts searches across Punjab in crackdown on BKI terror network

New Delhi, May 16: In a major crackdown on terror activities linked to the banned Babbar Khalsa International...
INTERNATIONAL

Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED

New Delhi, May 16:  In a blow to Nirav Modi, the UK High Court has refused the fourth...
NATIONAL

RGU launches Integrated B.A., B.Sc. programmes with Civil Services coaching

  Guwahati, May 16: In a significant step toward empowering Northeast India’s youth with academic excellence and competitive readiness...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India in no hurry to review suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: MoJS

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16:  The Ministry of Jal Shakti...

NIA conducts searches across Punjab in crackdown on BKI terror network

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: In a major crackdown on...

Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16:  In a blow to Nirav...
Load more

Popular news

India in no hurry to review suspension of Indus Waters Treaty: MoJS

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16:  The Ministry of Jal Shakti...

NIA conducts searches across Punjab in crackdown on BKI terror network

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: In a major crackdown on...

Nirav Modi refused bail fourth time by UK HC due to quantum of scam: ED

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16:  In a blow to Nirav...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge