Modi govt hits back: MPs to expose Pakistan’s terror exports worldwide

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 16: In a bold diplomatic push, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is considering dispatching multi-party MP delegations to key world capitals to expose Pakistan’s hand in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and to build global support against cross-border terrorism.

These cross-party delegations will aim to shift the global narrative by directly presenting India’s evidence and stance to foreign governments and institutions. Sources say the move comes amid increasing attempts by Pakistan — and notably, remarks from US President Donald Trump — to internationalise the Kashmir issue, which India insists remains a bilateral matter.

The initiative, if greenlit, would mark the first time the Modi government deploys elected representatives from across the political spectrum as diplomatic envoys to counter Pakistan’s propaganda on a global stage. The focus will be two-fold: To brief nations on the devastating Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed, and to clarify that India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ specifically targeted terror infrastructure — not civilians — within Pakistan-occupied regions.

“The aim is to break the narrative being spun by Pakistan and its sympathisers,” said a senior official involved in the planning. The Ministry of External Affairs, in collaboration with Intelligence and Defence agencies, is preparing detailed dossiers and talking points.

Indian embassies will amplify the MPs’ efforts by coordinating meetings and providing strategic ground support. MPs are expected to spotlight how Pakistan has, for decades, used terror as a state policy to destabilise India, citing specific Intelligence on terror camps, recruitment networks, and evidence of ISI involvement.

The delegations will also underscore how Pakistan’s retaliatory actions after ‘Operation Sindoor’ only further confirm its active role in sheltering and promoting terror groups. This global diplomatic blitz is aimed not just at isolating Pakistan diplomatically, but also at strengthening India’s position ahead of key international forums and bilateral engagements.

IANS

Pakistan Deputy PM draws flak after citing fake image to praise PAF in Parliament
As Chidambaram admits BJP as ‘formidable’ force, latter rubs it in
