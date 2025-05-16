Friday, May 16, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Operation Sindoor was just trailer, world will see full picture when time comes: Rajnath Singh

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 16: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that Operation Sindoor was just a trailer and the Indian armed forces will show the full picture at the right time. “Operation Sindoor isn’t over.

What the world saw was just a trailer, and the Indian armed forces will show the full picture when the right time comes,” Defence Minister Singh told the air warriors and security forces at the IAF airbase in Gujarat’s Bhuj.

Lambasting Pakistan for nurturing terror factories on its soil, the Defence Minister said that the rogue nation was forced to realise the power of BrahMos missile. “Just like the way, any habitual offender or a criminal with past antecedents is kept under watch, we have put Pakistan under probation. The ceasefire is not a cessation of action. If Pakistan doesn’t mend its ways and engages in misadventures again, our forces will teach it a firm lesson. Again!” he said.

Minister Singh’s direct warning to Pakistan came while he visited the airbase along with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and congratulated the forces for the successful execution of Operation Sindoor.

“There is an old saying in our country, ‘Din mein taare dekhna’. Made in India BrahMos missile showed ‘raat ke andhere mein din ka ujala’ to Pakistan…,” he roared, while forces shouted in support.

“Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in Pakistan. What you did during Operation Sindoor made us all proud,” the Defence Minister told the warriors. He further vowed to uproot terror and punish their handlers anywhere in the world, while reiterating India’s new security doctrine, which stresses on punitive measures rather than forgiveness for those who terrorise the nation.

He further told the armed forces, “Through Operation ‘Sindoor’, you have shown the world that it is not a symbol of adornment but of your valour and firm resolve.” Rajnath Singh also questioned the funding of Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), under the Extended Fund Facility programme.

“Pakistan will spend a large portion of the funds received from the International Monetary Fund on terror infrastructure in its country,” he stated. Notably, the IMF had released the second tranche of $1.023 billion to Pakistan, which has been largely relying on the bailout package for survival.

IANS

Hare Krishna temple dispute: ISKCON Bengaluru chief hails Supreme Court verdict as ‘historic’
125 top Indian merchants vow to boycott trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan
