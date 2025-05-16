Friday, May 16, 2025
RGU launches Integrated B.A., B.Sc. programmes with Civil Services coaching

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, May 16: In a significant step toward empowering Northeast India’s youth with academic excellence and competitive readiness for civil services examinations, the Assam Royal Global University (RGU) today launched its pioneering Integrated B.A. and B.Sc. programmes with coaching for Civil Services examinations.

This new initiative by RGU will be implemented in collaboration with OnCampus, where coaching will be given by the renowned SPM IAS Academy, according to a Press communique.

In this context, Dr. A K Pansari, Chancellor of Assam Royal Global University, stated, “This integrated programme underscores our commitment to nurturing future leaders who will serve the nation with integrity and excellence, empowering students to realize their highest potential through academic and professional preparation.”

Addressing a press meet organised by RGU here today, Prof. (Dr.) AK Buragohain, Chairman, Academic, RGU, stated, “These programmes are designed to prepare students for UPSC, APSC, and other competitive exams while pursuing undergraduate degrees. It will commence from the 2025-26 academic session, seamlessly blending academic rigor with specialized professional coaching.”

Utpal Kanta, CEO of OnCampus, emphasized, “OnCampus is proud to support this visionary programme by providing cutting-edge digital tools and career guidance, enabling students to access world-class resources and achieve their civil services goals.”

Satyajit Kumar, Director of SPM IAS Academy said, “Our mission is to make high-quality civil services coaching accessible. This partnership will inspire and guide Northeast youth toward success in UPSC and APSC exams.” The press meet was also addressed by SPM IAS Academy Directors Mridul Mishra, Chinmoy Bordoloi, and Vivek Khetawat.

Speaking to the media persons, Prof (Dr.) Diganta Munshi, Registrar of Royal Global University, remarked, “The B.A. programme encompass disciplines such as Sociology, Economics, Public Administration, Political Science, History, Psychology, and English, while the B.Sc. programme include Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, Geology, Botany, and Zoology.” Each programme integrates coaching for the civil services examinations by SPM IAS Academy, he added.

Renowned for its proven success, the SPM IAS Academy has a 75.48% success rate in APSC 2022 and 82.55% in 2023. The UPSC-aligned curriculum features expert-led classes, regular mock tests, personalized mentorship, and skill-building workshops.

 

