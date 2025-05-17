DC bans untreated sewage discharge & waste dumping into EKH rivers

SHILLONG, May 16: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has prohibited the unauthorised discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of waste into the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers following alarming findings of continued pollution in both water bodies.

In its order, the DC cited a recent analysis conducted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), which revealed no significant improvement in water quality. As per the MSPCB, critical pollution levels were observed at Umshyrpi near Law College, Umshyrpi Bridge, Umkhrah at Demthring, Umkaliar, near the slaughterhouse at Mawlai Phudmuri and at Mawpdang, Mawlai.

The report indicated increased levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Faecal Coliform, caused by the unauthorised discharge of domestic sewage from septic tanks and the indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the rivers and nearby streets. These actions have rendered the rivers unfit for domestic use and have severely affected aquatic life.

Noting that such acts not only pollute the air and water but also pose serious health hazards to residents of the district, the DC has ordered an immediate ban on such illegal activities, particularly at the identified hotspots.

The DC has also warned legal action against the violators of the order.