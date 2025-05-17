Saturday, May 17, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

DC bans untreated sewage discharge & waste dumping into EKH rivers

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

SHILLONG, May 16: East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah has prohibited the unauthorised discharge of untreated sewage and dumping of waste into the Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers following alarming findings of continued pollution in both water bodies.
In its order, the DC cited a recent analysis conducted by the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB), which revealed no significant improvement in water quality. As per the MSPCB, critical pollution levels were observed at Umshyrpi near Law College, Umshyrpi Bridge, Umkhrah at Demthring, Umkaliar, near the slaughterhouse at Mawlai Phudmuri and at Mawpdang, Mawlai.
The report indicated increased levels of Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) and Faecal Coliform, caused by the unauthorised discharge of domestic  sewage from septic tanks and the indiscriminate dumping of garbage into the rivers and nearby streets. These actions have rendered the rivers unfit for domestic use and have severely affected aquatic life.
Noting that such acts not only pollute the air and water but also pose serious health hazards to residents of the district, the DC has ordered an immediate ban on such illegal activities, particularly at the identified hotspots.
The DC has also warned legal action against the violators of the order.

 

Previous article
Achievement
Next article
Ri-Bhoi authorities shut down ‘KHADC-run’ toll gate along NH
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations (CoMSO) and the Garo Students’ Union have both sought...
MEGHALAYA

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase the number of medical seats in Meghalaya to 450...
MEGHALAYA

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host of the 39th National Games in 2027, but not...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU to hold Academic Council meet on May 21 to discuss academic future

Shillong, May 16: North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice Chancellor in-charge, Prof Sherwin Sungoh has announced that the 113th...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations...

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase...

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host...
Load more

Popular news

RIMS suicide case: Demand for judicial inquiry

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisations...

M’laya to have 450 MBBS seats in 2 yrs

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: The state government plans to increase...

National Games to be held across NE states: Minister

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 16: Meghalaya may be the official host...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge