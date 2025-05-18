Sunday, May 18, 2025
NATIONAL

Pakistan has become threat to humanity, says Owaisi

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, May 17: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday that Pakistan with its long history of sponsoring terrorism has become a threat to humanity, affirming that this will be the heart of his message to the international community as a member of all-party delegations the government is sending to world capitals.
In an interview to PTI Videos, the Hyderabad MP said the world will have to be told about the slaughtering of innocent citizens by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists for a long spell of time. (PTI)

