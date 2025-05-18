Sunday, May 18, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

RCP Singh merges party with Jan Suraaj ahead of Bihar Assembly elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Patna, May 18 : Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former Union Minister RCP Singh merged his party Aap Sabki Aawaz (ASA) with Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party on Sunday.

The merger was announced at a joint press conference, marking Singh’s fourth party affiliation in two years.

Welcoming the former union minister, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor stated that Singh’s entry would strengthen the party, both in organisational terms and in its appeal to disillusioned voters.

“Singh’s arrival will benefit the party and those who are looking for a new political system in Bihar. We have joined hands to prevent the BJP from returning to power,” Kishor said.

Both leaders launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the current state of the JD(U).

Kishor called on JD(U) workers to desert the “sinking ship”, claiming that it was being run by “five contractors” rather than seasoned politicians.

Kishor alleged that contractors with no political background are making key decisions in both the JD(U) and the state government.

“Nitish Kumar neither runs the party nor the government. Ask the five people running JD(U) to name even a district president of their party – they won’t be able to answer,” he claimed.

He also criticised the administrative machinery in Bihar, labelling it as “Jungleraj of officers”.

Kishor claimed there’s a vacuum of leadership and legitimacy in the current governance structure.

Once considered Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s closest confidant and an influential figure in the JD(U), RCP Singh has had a turbulent political journey since being “sidelined” by the party in 2022.

When asked who would be Jan Suraaj’s Chief Ministerial face if the party secures a majority, Kishor deflected, saying: “At least you are now accepting that the next Chief Minister will be from Jan Suraaj. The party will decide the name at the right time.”

Kishor made a sensational claim during the event, stating that senior leaders like Ashok Chaudhary and former Congress president Sadanand Singh had once urged him to talk to RJD chief Lalu Prasad about alliance possibilities, but also admitted that they were “disrespected” during those interactions.

With this merger, Jan Suraaj is positioning itself as a serious third alternative, aiming to capture the “disenchanted” voter base of JD(U) and appeal to youth and middle-class voters.

–IANS

Previous article
India’s seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties
Next article
Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested on charges of espionage in Haryana's Hisar,...
NATIONAL

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two per cent increase in the dearness allowance for its...
Business

India’s seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties

New Delhi, May 18 : India's seafood exports have recorded a robust growth of 17.81 per cent in...
NATIONAL

Tamil Nadu: 30 injured as bus plunges into gorge in Valparai

Chennai, May 18 : At least 30 people were injured when a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who...

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two...

India’s seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties

Business 0
New Delhi, May 18 : India's seafood exports have...
Load more

Popular news

‘Spy’ YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra had easy access in Pakistan, travelled in luxury

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 18 : YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who...

Bengal way behind Bihar in DA, Op Sindoor compensation payments: Suvendu Adhikari

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 18:The Bihar government's announcement of a two...

India’s seafood exports surge despite global uncertainties

Business 0
New Delhi, May 18 : India's seafood exports have...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge