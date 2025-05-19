Monday, May 19, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

MP: Scindia cleans post office, dances and eats with tribals in Ashoknagar

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Gwalior, May 19:  Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia cleaned a post office in Madhya Pradesh’s Ashok Nagar district on Monday, and also helped the officials to arrange tables and other things at the post office.

Scindia, who was on an inspection visit to the post office, did so after noticing that the floor of the post office was not properly cleaned, which annoyed him. Subsequently, he took a broom and started cleaning the floor.

“During inspection of the post office at Isagarh in Ashoknagar, I found the condition of the premises to be unhygienic. I myself took the initiative and cleaned a part, arranged tables and material. During the cleaning, the message was also given to the employees of the post office on how important it is to keep the office clean and well-organised, because a clean environment is the basis for better service,” Scindia wrote on X.

Later in the evening, Scindia was seen dancing with tribal artists during an event in Chanderi. The minister displayed a heartwarming connection with Madhya Pradesh’s culture as he performed the traditional ‘Sahara’ with the tribals in Ashoknagar.

During the event, Scindia received a traditional welcome from the local tribal community through the vibrant ‘Sahara’ dance – a customary ritual performed to greet guests. Meanwhile, he was also seen eating tribal meals with a group of tribal women.

The minister’s gesture infused excitement and joy among the villagers, who were thrilled to see a national leader embrace their culture with such enthusiasm. Notably, the ‘Sahara’ dance holds deep cultural significance in tribal communities of the region and is traditionally performed to honour guests.

Scindia’s active involvement was seen as a mark of respect for tribal heritage and a strong message of cultural unity. Scindia, who was on a tour of his home town Ashoknagar (Gwalior – Chambal region) district, also visited the village Kali Tor, and participated in several other programmes at different places.

IANS

Previous article
CDS and Army Chief visit Longewala & Suratgarh military station post Operation Sindoor
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

CDS and Army Chief visit Longewala & Suratgarh military station post Operation Sindoor

Jaipur, May 19:  In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan and...
NATIONAL

Awami League will not be able to participate General Elections: Bangladesh Election Commissioner

Dhaka, May 19: Bangladesh's Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman Masud on Monday stated that the Awami League will not...
NATIONAL

No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Parliamentary panel told: Sources

New Delhi, May 19: In a crucial security and foreign policy briefing, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External...
INTERNATIONAL

‘Unpredictable Yunus administration taking Bangladesh towards precariousness’

Dhaka, May 19: A top official of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday mounted a fierce challenge to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CDS and Army Chief visit Longewala & Suratgarh military station post Operation Sindoor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, May 19:  In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor,...

Awami League will not be able to participate General Elections: Bangladesh Election Commissioner

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 19: Bangladesh's Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman Masud...

No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Parliamentary panel told: Sources

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: In a crucial security and...
Load more

Popular news

CDS and Army Chief visit Longewala & Suratgarh military station post Operation Sindoor

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, May 19:  In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor,...

Awami League will not be able to participate General Elections: Bangladesh Election Commissioner

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 19: Bangladesh's Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman Masud...

No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during ‘Operation Sindoor’, Parliamentary panel told: Sources

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19: In a crucial security and...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge