Nagaland varsity researchers develop technology to recover valuable resources from wastewater

Guwahati, May 19: Nagaland University researchers have developed nature-inspired technology to recover valuable resources such as nutrients, biofuels, biogas and clean water from wastewater.

The researchers have advanced the concept of bio-based soft technologies — a class of nature-inspired, energy-efficient systems that utilise plants, algae, microbes and ecological interactions – to simultaneously treat wastewater and recover valuable resources.

The research creates a roadmap for future applied research, pilot implementation and technology integration with national sanitation and water reuse programmes.

The research was led by Prabhakar Sharma, head, department of agricultural engineering and technology, Nagaland University.

The study synthesises innovations like algae-based systems, microbial fuel cells and constructed wetlands that facilitate circular economy integration.

The researchers have published their findings in the peer-reviewed journal, Current Opinion in Environmental Science and Health.

Resource recovery from wastewater in bio-based production processes offers significant economic and environmental benefits. Industries can improve sustainability and profitability by considering established separation technologies and focusing on high-value compounds (biofuel, biogas, nutrients, energy, water, etc).

Highlighting the advantages of the technology, Sharma, said, “The research underlines a transformative shift in wastewater treatment by presenting it as a resource hub rather than waste disposal.”

“Adoption of these soft technologies can reduce environmental pollution and improve water quality, enable sustainable agriculture via nutrient recovery and support decentralised, low-cost treatment options in rural and peri-urban settings. Such technologies can also advance India’s circular economy and climate resilience goals,” he said.

Bio-based soft technologies for resource recovery from wastewater are operated by emphasising natural processes such as microbial action, plant uptake and ecological interactions to break down pollutants and extract nutrients.

The transition from concept to implementation, supported by advancements in process systems engineering, requires careful techno-economic evaluation and process optimisation.