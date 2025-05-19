Monday, May 19, 2025
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

‘Unpredictable Yunus administration taking Bangladesh towards precariousness’

By: Agencies

Dhaka, May 19: A top official of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Monday mounted a fierce challenge to the interim government’s legitimacy, arguing that it lacks a democratic mandate to implement meaningful reforms and has pushed Bangladesh to the path of uncertainty.

“It is the primary responsibility of this government to take the necessary steps to take Bangladesh towards democratic transformation. Right now, the people are asking, where we are headed, where Bangladesh will go in the coming days, how long will this government stay, when will the election be held, and what will happen to Bangladesh afterwards. We are not seeing anything assuring in this regard,” said BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, also a former Minister of Commerce, while addressing a dialogue titled ‘Policy Reforms and the Upcoming National Budget’ organised by the Citizen’s Platform in Dhaka.

Chowdhury stated that the budget was being drawn up on the basis of a questionable GDP. “What we are essentially seeing is a continuation of the budgetary practices of the previous fascist government. Nothing has been done differently. We need to ask to what extent the current economic and global contexts have been taken into consideration in formulating this budget,” he observed.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury termed the issue of ‘humanitarian corridor’ with Myanmar as “sensitive” as it is a matter of political decision but questioned how the interim government could make such a decision without any consultation with the stakeholders. He also pointed out that trade and commerce in Bangladesh were under excessive control.

“Compared to other countries, Bangladesh is far more regulated. In the past, we have seen embezzlement in the guise of regulation. The more control you impose, the more looting takes place. We need to break free from this,” he said.

Sharing his vision about Bangladesh’s future economic model, Chowdhury, reported Bangladesh’s leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo, said that the economic model for the future should be that “We are open for business”. “We must be tolerant. Even if we disagree with others, we must respect their paths. Without bringing about political change alongside economic reforms, we will not be able to move forward. We must break free from confrontational politics,” he concluded

IANS

Contraband worth Rs 8.30 crore, smuggled from Myanmar, seized in Mizoram
No nuclear signalling by Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', Parliamentary panel told: Sources
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

