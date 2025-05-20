Tuesday, May 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

11 years ago, Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister on this day

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 20:  While the 2014 Lok Sabha poll is widely perceived as the watershed elections in the country’s democratic history, the dates like May 16, 2014 and May 20, 2014 have been etched in the annals of history.

On May 16, 2024, the outcome of Lok Sabha elections was announced, giving a clear mandate to BJP-led NDA while it was on May 20 that Narendra Modi assumed the office of Prime Minister for the first time, making it a red-letter day for him as well for the party, which marked its return to power after 10 years of UPA rule.

Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishen Reddy took to the social media platform X and shared the memorable moment from the date. Sharing the then President’s invite to PM Modi for his swearing-in, he said that it was on this day, 11 years ago, Narendra Modi assumed office as Prime Minister of India.

He described the three consecutive tenures of NDA under PM Modi as “11 years of Jan Seva, Susashan and Bharat Uday” and said that his leadership has ushered in a true Puran Uday of Bharat marked by civilizational pride, cultural resurgence, and global recognition.

“From reviving our ancient temples and traditions to setting new standards in good governance and Jan Seva, he has led India’s rise as a Vishwaguru. His firm, compassionate, and visionary leadership is rejuvenating Bharat’s glory,” he added.

The Union Minister further said that PM Modi remains a constant inspiration to the nation as well as the world, and he also remains a ‘proud member of this transformative journey’. BJP’s return to power under PM Modi, for the third consecutive term in the 18th Lok Sabha, shattered all previous records and scripted new history as no incumbent government, barring India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru, returned to power thrice, with a clear majority.

IANS

Previous article
Cash at judge’s residence: SC agrees to hear plea seeking FIR against Justice Varma tomorrow
Next article
‘Asking a thief to probe his own crime’: FS Misri slams Pakistan’s joint probe call during MP briefing on terror outreach
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

‘Asking a thief to probe his own crime’: FS Misri slams Pakistan’s joint probe call during MP briefing on terror outreach

New Delhi, May 20: In a bold diplomatic initiative following ‘Operation Sindoor’, India has rolled out an unprecedented...
NATIONAL

Cash at judge’s residence: SC agrees to hear plea seeking FIR against Justice Varma tomorrow

New Delhi, May 20: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Wednesday a plea seeking criminal prosecution...
INTERNATIONAL

Beaten and humiliated in Operation Sindoor, Pakistan promotes Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal for ‘securing country’

Islamabad, May 20:  In an unprecedented move after India's hard-hitting Operation Sindoor targetting the terror infrastructure deep inside...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya sole host of 2027 National Games: Conrad

Shillong, May 20: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday asserted that Meghalaya remains the sole host of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge