Tuesday, May 20, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Govt sees coal gasification as big step for cleaner fuels

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 20: The Ministry of Coal has stepped up efforts to promote coal gasification as part of the government’s policy to switch to cleaner fuels, greener technologies, and a long-term vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.

“Coal gasification transforms solid coal into syngas – a mix of carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and carbon dioxide – unlocking cleaner fuels, chemicals like methanol and ammonia, and reducing emissions,” the Coal Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Ministry sees coal gasification as “a step toward energy self-reliance and a cleaner industrial future” as it produces cleaner fuels, chemical feedstocks and lower emissions. Coal is one of the most abundant natural resources in the country. Coal gasification technology enables conversion of coal into syngas (synthetic gas), which can be used to produce downstream products like methanol, ammonium nitrate, synthetic natural gas (SNG) and fertilisers, etc.

Coal gasification technology provides an alternative use of coal, promoting environmental sustainability to align with the vision of developed India 2047, a senior official said. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore as financial incentive, for promotion of coal gasification projects for both government PSUs as well as private sector companies.

Leading Maharatna public sector companies Coal India Limited and GAIL (India) Limited (GAIL) have signed a landmark joint venture agreement for setting up a Coal to Synthetic Natural Gas plant using surface coal gasification technology.

The plant to come up in the Raniganj area of Eastern Coalfields Limited in West Bengal is expected to produce 80,000 Nm3 per hour of SNG. The annual production is slated at 633.6 million Nm3 per hour, which will require 1.9 million tonnes (mts) of coal to be supplied by Coal India Ltd (CIL).

The synergy and partnership of the two corporate giants is a big step towards achieving the goals of the National Coal Gasification Mission, which facilitates the utilisation of the chemical properties of coal. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Coal announced that it has issued Letters of Award (LOAs) to applicants selected under Category II of the Rs 8,500 crore Coal Gasification Incentive Scheme aimed at reducing the country’s carbon emissions and strengthening energy security.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited’s 2MMTPA coal gasification project at Angul in Odisha, has been awarded Rs 569.05 crore in financial incentives. The Rs 3,793 crore project will convert coal into Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) through coal gasification while also setting up a carbon capture and utilisation plant designed to capture 30 TPD of CO2 for conversion into valuable products.

New Era Cleantech Solution Private Limited has been given a financial incentive of Rs 1,000 crore for its coal gasification project in Bhadravati, Chandrapur, Maharashtra. Greta Energy Limited has also been awarded Rs 414.01 crore of financial incentive for its coal gasification project at Bhadravati with a total investment of Rs 2,763 crore.

IANS

Previous article
Baloch human rights body blasts Pakistan govt for Pashtun ‘genocide’ in Waziristan
Next article
‘Superspy’ Tapan Deka to continue as head of IB for one more year
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka

Dhaka, May 20: In yet another significant development highlighting the growing bonhomie between the two countries, the Civil...
NATIONAL

Tripura mountaineer Aritra Roy conquers Mount Everest

Agartala, May 20: In an incredible feat that has etched his name in the annals of mountaineering history,...
NATIONAL

Udit Arora calls playing Kunal Mehta in The Royals ‘challenging’

Mumbai, May 20:  Actor Udit Arora recently graced the screen as Kunal Mehta in the romantic comedy, "The...
NATIONAL

‘Superspy’ Tapan Deka to continue as head of IB for one more year

New Delhi, May 20: Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Deka has been granted a one-year extension till June...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 20: In yet another significant development highlighting...

Tripura mountaineer Aritra Roy conquers Mount Everest

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 20: In an incredible feat that has...

Udit Arora calls playing Kunal Mehta in The Royals ‘challenging’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20:  Actor Udit Arora recently graced the...
Load more

Popular news

Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, May 20: In yet another significant development highlighting...

Tripura mountaineer Aritra Roy conquers Mount Everest

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 20: In an incredible feat that has...

Udit Arora calls playing Kunal Mehta in The Royals ‘challenging’

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, May 20:  Actor Udit Arora recently graced the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge