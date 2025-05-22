Thursday, May 22, 2025
spot_img
News AlertREGIONAL

Discipline and dedication keys to success: Lt Col Singh at RGU Scholarship Ceremony

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

GUWAHATI, May 22: With its continued effort to foster academic excellence and
reward outstanding performance of students, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU)
yesterday organised a Monthly Scholarship award ceremony to honour the exemplary
students who qualified for the Semester Topper Scholarship for the Odd Semester
Examination 2024–25.

A total of 129 students from various semesters and diverse departments have been awarded a Monthly Scholarship of ₹3,000, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Among these recipients, 13 exceptional students were conferred with Certificates of Merit, as they are already beneficiaries of other  scholarships offered by the University.

The event was graced by Lt. Col Rajkumar Banerjit Singh, Commanding Officer of Company
1, Assam Battalion, NCC as the Chief Guest. Also present were Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar
Buragohain, Chairperson, Academics RGU; Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar, Academics RGU; along with Deans, faculty members, and students from various departments.

Addressing the successful students, Lt. Col. Singh said, “I extend my heartfelt
congratulations to all the high-achieving students of RGU. While reaching success is
praiseworthy, sustaining it demands continuous discipline and dedication.”

He further emphasized the importance of training—not just in the military, but in every stage of life, whether as a student, in academics, or even as a child at home. “Training shapes character and lays the foundation for a successful life,” he added.

Highlighting holistic development, he stressed that beyond academic excellence, students must also cultivate life skills and strive to become responsible, compassionate human beings.
In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar Buragohain stated, “RGU has always encouraged
students to excel not just in academics but also in co-curricular pursuits. With several
student-centric scholarships already in place, this Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers has been in place since the beginning of the university which inspires students to put in consistent effort throughout their academic journey.”

This scholarship is a step towards celebrating academic brilliance and motivating students to strive for excellence, he added.

Previous article
Indus Treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan abjures support for cross-border terrorism: MEA
Next article
Ready to deport large number of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in India: MEA
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Yunus government in Bangladesh slammed for suppressing Awami League

New York/Dhaka, May 22: Human Rights Watch, a US-based advocacy group, has severely criticised Muhammad Yunus led interim...
INTERNATIONAL

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Abu Dhabi, May 22: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday assured India that both countries will tackle...
Environment

Ecology conservation in NE: Cotton University, Balipara Foundation ink MoU

GUWAHATI, May 22: In a significant academic and environmental partnership, Cotton University and Balipara Foundation have signed an...
Environment

Awe-inspiring splash of species at Aaranyak’s wildlife photography exhibition on the roll

Guwahati, May 22:  As many as 46 fabulous photographs of varied species of wildlife are on display for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yunus government in Bangladesh slammed for suppressing Awami League

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York/Dhaka, May 22: Human Rights Watch, a US-based...

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Abu Dhabi, May 22: The United Arab Emirates (UAE)...

Ecology conservation in NE: Cotton University, Balipara Foundation ink MoU

Environment 0
GUWAHATI, May 22: In a significant academic and environmental...
Load more

Popular news

Yunus government in Bangladesh slammed for suppressing Awami League

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York/Dhaka, May 22: Human Rights Watch, a US-based...

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

INTERNATIONAL 0
Abu Dhabi, May 22: The United Arab Emirates (UAE)...

Ecology conservation in NE: Cotton University, Balipara Foundation ink MoU

Environment 0
GUWAHATI, May 22: In a significant academic and environmental...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge