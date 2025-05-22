Discipline and dedication keys to success: Lt Col Singh at RGU Scholarship Ceremony

GUWAHATI, May 22: With its continued effort to foster academic excellence and

reward outstanding performance of students, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU)

yesterday organised a Monthly Scholarship award ceremony to honour the exemplary

students who qualified for the Semester Topper Scholarship for the Odd Semester

Examination 2024–25.

A total of 129 students from various semesters and diverse departments have been awarded a Monthly Scholarship of ₹3,000, in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Among these recipients, 13 exceptional students were conferred with Certificates of Merit, as they are already beneficiaries of other scholarships offered by the University.

The event was graced by Lt. Col Rajkumar Banerjit Singh, Commanding Officer of Company

1, Assam Battalion, NCC as the Chief Guest. Also present were Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar

Buragohain, Chairperson, Academics RGU; Prof. (Dr.) D. N. Singh, Registrar, Academics RGU; along with Deans, faculty members, and students from various departments.

Addressing the successful students, Lt. Col. Singh said, “I extend my heartfelt

congratulations to all the high-achieving students of RGU. While reaching success is

praiseworthy, sustaining it demands continuous discipline and dedication.”

He further emphasized the importance of training—not just in the military, but in every stage of life, whether as a student, in academics, or even as a child at home. “Training shapes character and lays the foundation for a successful life,” he added.

Highlighting holistic development, he stressed that beyond academic excellence, students must also cultivate life skills and strive to become responsible, compassionate human beings.

In his address, Prof. (Dr.) Alak Kumar Buragohain stated, “RGU has always encouraged

students to excel not just in academics but also in co-curricular pursuits. With several

student-centric scholarships already in place, this Monthly Scholarship for Semester Toppers has been in place since the beginning of the university which inspires students to put in consistent effort throughout their academic journey.”

This scholarship is a step towards celebrating academic brilliance and motivating students to strive for excellence, he added.