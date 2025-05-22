Thursday, May 22, 2025
J&K returning to normalcy, says BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana; Urges tourists to visit Valley

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 22: A month after the Pahalgam terror attack shook Jammu and Kashmir, BJP Rajya Sabha member Gulam Ali Khatana on Thursday claimed that the region has returned to normalcy and urged people from across India to visit and experience the hospitality of the Valley. Talking to IANS, Khatana said: “J&K has become normal. The hospitality of the people here is known worldwide.”

Referring to the recent attack in Pahalgam as a “horrific scene”, he emphasised that such incidents should not recur. “Hopefully, our security will ensure full protection so tourists can enjoy the beauty and warmth of Kashmir,” he added.

Khatana, a member of the all-party delegations sent to various nations to highlight India’s efforts against terrorism, underscored the significance of India’s Operation Sindoor in dismantling terror infrastructure and exposing Pakistan’s role in fostering cross-border terrorism.

“We are presenting India’s case globally and revealing how Pakistan has been contracting terrorism — be it in Punjab earlier, Kashmir for the past 25–30 years, or even in Afghanistan. It’s a hostile state where democracy is strangled, and whose nuclear assets are unsafe. We urge international agencies, including the atomic watchdog agency, to take note,” he told IANS.

Khatana backed the Centre’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that India stands united in the fight and Operation Sindoor is a strong testament to that resolve. On Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, claiming that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack are roaming freely in J&K and were involved in three other attacks in the last 18 months, he said: “These are matters for the Home and Defence Ministries – not the opposition’s concern.” On the other hand, Khatana welcomed former Union Minister Anand Sharma’s support for Operation Sindoor and the government’s diplomatic outreach.

The Congress leader had lauded the move to send an all-party delegation abroad to present India’s stance on terrorism. However, as a few leaders are criticising the government on Operation Sindoor, the MP said: “When people are rejected politically, frustration levels naturally rise.”

IANS

Crackdown on Maoists continues in Chhattisgarh, one killed
Not just US, many countries reached out: Jaishankar on Trump’s India-Pak ‘ceasefire’ claims
