Op Sindoor Outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders, receives support for India’s action

By: Agencies

Tokyo, May 22: An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha met top Japanese leaders in Tokyo on Thursday, reaffirming India’s unwavering stand against terrorism under the global outreach campaign of Operation Sindoor.

The delegation includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Their visit marks the beginning of India’s unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack. In Tokyo, the delegation held key talks with Takashi Endo, Chairman of the Japanese House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and conveyed India’s unified and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms.

Endo expressed Japan’s strong solidarity with India in its fight against terror, according to the Indian Embassy. The delegation also met Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who reiterated Tokyo’s support and praised India’s restraint in the face of provocation.

Iwaya emphasised the need to bring perpetrators of terror to justice and voiced strong support for India’s response to the Pahalgam attack. “Reiterated our national resolve to act firmly against terror and those who support it.

Grateful for Japan’s support and for calling for justice against perpetrators of such acts,” Jha posted on X after the meeting. He also felicitated the Japanese minister in traditional Mithila style. Later, the delegation called on former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, currently Vice President of the ruling LDP and Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Suga reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to support India in combating terrorism.

The delegation also interacted with prominent Japanese think tanks, briefing them on India’s zero-tolerance policy and presenting detailed accounts of Pakistan’s support for terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The session saw strong expressions of support for India’s stance on regional security and combating state-sponsored terrorism.

“This dialogue strengthens global partnerships rooted in peace, security, and shared democratic values,” Jha said on X.

Earlier in the day, the Indian lawmakers were received by Ambassador Sibi George upon their arrival in Tokyo and briefed on the roadmap for strategic engagements with Japan’s political, diplomatic, and civil society stakeholders.

The visit is part of the MEA-led global campaign involving seven high-level delegations comprising 59 MPs, former ministers, diplomats, and political leaders, visiting 33 countries between May 21 and June 5. While Jha’s group covers East and Southeast Asia, other delegations led by MP Shrikant Shinde and DMK leader Kanimozhi are visiting the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, aiming to build global consensus and isolate Pakistan diplomatically.

The campaign stands out as one of India’s most extensive and unified diplomatic efforts against terrorism, promoting global accountability for state-backed terror networks.

Not just US, many countries reached out: Jaishankar on Trump's India-Pak 'ceasefire' claims
