Pobitora community members on exposure trip to Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong landscape

Guwahati, May 22: A two-day exposure visit was organised for members of the Eco

Development Committee (EDC) and Crop Protection Group of Pobitora Wildlife

Sanctuary to Kaziranga National Park and neighbouring Karbi Anglong by premier

biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) recently.

The primary objective was to facilitate knowledge exchange, foster collaboration and

strengthen ties between the communities involved in conservation and sustainable

development efforts.

Kaziranga National Park is widely recognised for its success in tourism and

conservation, while Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, known for having the densest

population of one-horned rhinos, has been a key model of human-wildlife coexistence.

At the beginning, Dr Jayanta Kr Roy, Senior Manager in Herpetofauna Research and

Conservation Division of Aaranyak, provided the team insights into the community-

driven tourism initiatives in Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong (KA) landscape.

He discussed how local residents had independently developed businesses such as

homestays and handmade tea, contributing to economic sustainability while supporting

conservation.

Bhaskor Barukial from Aaranyak led the team on a village walk and storytelling session,

allowing participants to interact with community members and learn about the

historical context of the villages.

The team also visited the outlet of Pirbi, a community-owned business model

supported by Aaranyak. During this visit, members observed the operational structure

of Pirbi, exchanged ideas on establishing similar community-led businesses in Pobitora,

and discussion also covered challenges Pirbi has encountered.

During the second day, the team from Pobitora visited Kaziranga National Park, and

met with Range Officer Bibhuti Ranjan Gogoi and Deputy Ranger Tarun Gogoi.

The discussions revolved around human-wildlife interactions, conservation strategies,

and community participation in wildlife management. The team was taken on a jeep

safari in the national park.

Deputy Ranger Tarun Gogoi led the group to a weaving centre established by Nirupama

Mushahary, who had received training from the Forest Department in 2016.

She has since built a thriving enterprise, employing 15 individuals. The centre provides

training to women. The visiting team observed the weaving process, interacted with

workers. The programme ended with a community lunch in Chandrasing Rongpi

Village.

The final session took place at Choran Ahem, where Mangal Teron shared the journey

of his community’s transformation—from involvement in poaching to establishing

sustainable livelihoods through a food centre. His contributions to community

development were recognized with the Assam Gaurav award, underscoring the impact

of local efforts in conservation and economic self-sufficiency.

The visit facilitated discussions on community-driven conservation, responsible

tourism, and economic sustainability. The exchange of ideas reinforced the importance

of collaborative initiatives in addressing human-wildlife interactions and creating

opportunities for sustainable development in Pobitora.

The entire programme was funded by IUCN CAG and coordinated by Researcher Ujjal

Bayan with support Kakali Baishya under the guidance of Dr Deba Kumar Dutta, Senior

Manager, Rhino Research and Conservation Division of Aaranyak.