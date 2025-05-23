A much needed inspection and interaction

Editor,

I write to express my appreciation and support for the recent announcement regarding the Rs 31 crore beautification and infrastructure overhaul of Shillong’s historic Iewduh market.

For the first time in memory, such a high-level team of government officials—including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, and Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, visited the market in person. The Chief Minister should be applauded for his willingness to confront the problems firsthand. His statement, “Thank God for the rains,” reflects an honest and grounded perspective—using the adverse weather as an opportunity to fully grasp the challenges faced by vendors and shoppers during the monsoons.

The Chief Minister’s inspection—despite the rain and challenging conditions—demonstrates a rare and commendable commitment to ground realities. At a time when many development decisions are often taken from behind office doors, this on-the-ground engagement by the highest-ranking officials stands out as a powerful gesture of responsive governance. It reflects a genuine willingness to witness the issues first-hand and connect directly with the people affected by them.

By walking through the narrow, waterlogged lanes of Iewduh alongside Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, senior government officials, and traditional heads, the Chief Minister not only showed leadership by example but also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to inclusive development. His interaction with vendors, many of whom voiced concerns over poor drainage, dark alleyways, and congested walkways, brought a renewed sense of hope and optimism to the market community.

Such ground-level inspections are essential, especially in public spaces like Iewduh, where thousands rely on the market for their livelihood. Only by seeing and experiencing the conditions themselves can policymakers truly understand the depth of the issues. This visit helped highlight real, day-to-day struggles that otherwise might go unnoticed—water stagnation, blocked drains, lack of proper lighting, and the challenges of navigating through narrow, overcrowded lanes.

It was heartening to see vendors visibly happy and encouraged, their long-standing grievances finally being acknowledged at the highest level. As many of them shared, it was the first time they had seen senior leaders walking through the same cramped paths they use daily. Their sense of joy and relief was not just emotional—it was a reflection of their belief that change may finally be on the horizon.

The phased improvements, including natural-stone footpath upgrades, better drainage systems, and a plan that respects the market’s traditional structure, reflect a balanced and well-thought-out approach. The government’s attention to detail and sensitivity to cultural and economic factors deserves praise. The additional Rs 10 crore sanctioned by the North Eastern Council further boosts confidence in the seriousness of this initiative.

This visit was far more than symbolic—it was a critical and transformative step towards meaningful change. It sends a strong message that the government is not only listening but is also willing to take proactive, visible action. I applaud this sincere effort and hope this positive momentum continues. With continued dedication, I am confident that Iewduh will finally receive the respect, attention, and infrastructure it has long deserved, benefiting not only its vendors but the entire community that depends on it.

Rishanlang Khongwir

Unfair recruitment process

Through your esteemed paper I wish to draw public attention to the recent results on the Grade IV position of the Shillong Cooperative Urban Bank Ltd. As per the notification posted by the Bank, Advertisement No. SCUB/HO/2024/249, although it has stated that it reserves the right to amend any part of the recruitment process, it did so without any communication on its website. As per the notification, the Bank states that the number of vacancies is six (6) but as per the results only two (2) candidates are to be appointed. This is baffling and confusing as the remaining 4 vacancies are not filled or perhaps they are already filled with people who did not appear for the exam. Secondly, the examination fee for this particular exam is a little higher than exam fees of other exams at Rs 300. What’s curious is that when we arrived at our exam centre many of the seats were empty. Many candidates failed to appear due to poor publicity by the Bank. Whether that was intentional is left to our imagination. Finally, as a candidate of many other career exams, I have been used to using black pens to mark our answers, but in this exam some were seen with blue pens and more strangely with pencils to mark their answers, which is fishy. This recruitment reeks of favouritism and nepotism.

Name withheld on request,

Well done, Shillong Municipality, please keep it up

Editor,

In recent weeks, many localities in the town have started to wear a very clean look. From the bustling lanes of Police Bazar to the quieter neighbourhoods, Shillong is looking more pleasant and feeling increasingly welcoming. I believe this newfound cleanliness is thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and its tireless workers.

Many people are probably aware that, back in March, the CEO of the SMB made a solemn announcement. He pledged to give Shillong a much-needed facelift. Today, that promise is, perhaps in some way being realised. Many SMB workers, some in uniform, are out every day, sweeping the footpaths and streets, pulling out weeds, and collecting garbage in sacks before loading them into municipal vehicles. Their work is truly commendable. In marketplaces like Khyndailad, teams from the SMB’s cleaning squad turn out in full force late in the evening to sweep and tidy up. Their hard work should not go unnoticed. They all deserve our loudest applause.

But keeping Shillong clean isn’t the job of the Municipal Board alone. It is, in fact, a shared responsibility that rests on all of us. Too often, we see chips, gutka, cigarettes, biscuit packets, cold drink bottles, scraps of paper, and more thoughtlessly tossed onto the streets, sometimes just moments after they’ve been freshly swept. Such carelessness and disregard for cleanliness are unacceptable. Even worse, some residents creep out quietly, plastic bags full of household waste in hand, and dump them in secluded corners, an issue that has repeatedly been brought to the authorities’ attention by the ever-vigilant social activist Jeffrey Nongkhlaw. These practices are disgusting and must end. I believe the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) should urgently consider introducing stricter measures to deal with such irresponsible people. Decisive action is a must to ensure that the ongoing cleaning efforts do not go down the drain. No matter how many workers the Municipality sends out to clean the city, their efforts will be in vain if we continue treating our streets like open dustbins.

The recent Swachh Bharat survey report placed Meghalaya at the “bottom” in terms of cleanliness. It’s not just disappointing, it’s downright embarrassing. If this isn’t a wake-up call for all municipal boards in the state, then we’re clearly sleeping through the alarm, with the threat of environmental fallout looming large. Installing litter bins, using them properly, and holding one another accountable can go a long way in supporting more than just routine sweeping. If someone dumps waste in the wrong place, onlookers should speak up, and if possible, take photos of the act and share them with the local Dorbar or upload them to the Shillong Municipal website. Publicly naming and shaming offenders may be a necessary deterrent. Everyone must work together to support the effort to ensure that no town in Meghalaya, including Shillong, Jowai, and Tura, looks messy. Of course, Shillong is the gateway to the famous Mawlynnong. Tourists shouldn’t leave Shillong wrinkling their noses in disgust after visiting the cleanest village in Asia.

Salil Gewali,

Shillong