CBI files charge sheet against ex-Governor Satyapal Malik

Allegations of corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-cr civil works for a hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir

NEW DELHI, May 22: The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Governor of Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir, Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-crore civil works for a hydropower project, officials said on Thursday.

After three years of probe, the central agency submitted its findings in the charge sheet before a special court in Jammu.

In its charge sheet, the CBI has named Malik and his two aides Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana, the officials said.

The agency has invoked Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Ranbir Penal Code and provisions of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act as the alleged crime took place before abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019 when these archaic legal provisions in erstwhile state were replaced by Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act.

Soon after the news of the charge sheet flashed, a photo of 79-year-old Malik was posted on his ‘X’ handle showing him lying in a hospital bed surrounded by an array of medical apparatus, including an intravenous infusion device and a ventilatory support system.

“I am getting calls from many of my well-wishers which I am unable to take. My condition is very bad right now. I am admitted in the hospital and am not in a condition to talk to anyone,” the accompanying message read on ‘X’.

The case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore of civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power project to a private company in 2019, the CBI had said after the registration of the FIR in 2022.

Malik, who was the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018 to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project. He had denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted search operation last year.

He served as Governor of Meghalaya from August 18, 2020 to October 3, 2022. (PTI)