Friday, May 23, 2025
India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar in Germany

Berlin, May 23: Reaffirming that India has zero tolerance for terrorism, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday said that the country will never give in to nuclear blackmail and will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally.

The strong statement came during a joint presser addressed by EAM Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, during which Berlin expressed full support to India following the heinous April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, asserting that New Delhi has every right to defend itself against terrorism.

“I come to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard. We also value Germany’s understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism,” said EAM Jaishankar.

During their meeting, both ministers discussed making the strategic partnership between the two countries “stronger, deeper and closer” besides identifying areas of “further promise and potential”.

“We were all appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India on April 22. We condemn this attack on civilians in the strongest terms. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all victims and their families. After military attacks on both sides and India, of course, has every right to defend itself against terrorism… the fact that a truce is in place is something we appreciate very much,” Wadephul remarked.

He also asserted further: “What is important now is that this truce remains stable, that dialogue can happen to find bilateral solutions.” EAM Jaishankar said that he is looking forward to welcome Wadephul in India.

“Exchanged views on issues from our immediate neighbourhood to global concerns and challenges. Look forward to welcoming him in India,” he stated in a post on X after the meeting. Germany is the last leg of EAM Jaishankar’s three nation tour which began with a visit to the Netherlands on May 19. He also paid an official visit to Denmark before arriving in Germany.

During his visit, the EAM met with the top leadership of the countries and held discussions with his counterparts on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters of mutual interest.

