Guwahati Student Huma Abia Kanta Conferred with Gems of Northeast Award

GUWAHATI, May 24, 2025 – In a moment of pride for the region, Huma Abia Kanta, a 16-year-old student of Royal Global School, Guwahati, was honored with the “Young Achiever in Academics and Social Impact” award at the Gems of Northeast 2025 ceremony, organized by Times Network at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati, on Friday evening. This prestigious recognition celebrates achievers from the Northeast who exemplify the values of excellence, empathy, and purpose, making a meaningful impact in their communities while excelling in their fields.

Huma’s journey is one of quiet brilliance and unwavering dedication. A passionate mathematician, she draws inspiration from the life and genius of Srinivasa Ramanujan, the legendary mathematician whose story has inspired generations. Pushing the boundaries of her school curriculum, Huma delves into complex mathematical concepts—number theory, patterns, problem-solving techniques—with a rare passion for discovery. Her ability to articulate intricate ideas with clarity has made her a mentor figure among her peers, inspiring them to embrace the beauty of learning.

Yet Huma’s story extends far beyond academics. A fierce believer in the power of compassion, she is a staunch advocate for animal welfare and environmental sustainability. From leading tree plantation drives and clean-up campaigns to actively championing the cause of stray animals, Huma’s actions reflect a deep-seated empathy and a strong sense of responsibility toward the planet. She stands as a voice of conscience, reminding her generation of the urgency to care for the environment.

Her leadership skills found the perfect stage at the Doon School’s Junior English Debating Competition, where she captivated audiences and judges alike with her eloquence and depth of thought, clinching both the Most Promising Speaker and Best Speaker titles. Her speeches often reflect her core beliefs—environmental justice, inclusive education, and youth-led change—making her an emerging voice of Northeast India’s young changemakers.

During the award ceremony, Huma was described as “a beacon of the Northeast’s future—brilliant, compassionate, and driven by a sense of purpose. Her achievements in academics, her love for mathematics, her advocacy for animals, and her voice for the environment make her a role model for an entire generation. She reminds us that the journey of learning is not just about personal success but about contributing meaningfully to the world around us.”

Huma’s family, friends, and teachers stood proud as she received the award—a moment that reflects the collective aspiration of the region to nurture young minds who blend knowledge with kindness and action.

Looking ahead, Huma dreams of pursuing Computer Science while continuing to advocate for causes close to her heart. Her story is a testament to the power of curiosity, courage, and compassion—the very spirit that Northeast India so proudly represents.