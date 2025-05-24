Saturday, May 24, 2025
NATIONAL

India’s all-party delegations call on world leaders

By: Agencies

Moscow/Tokyo/Abu Dhabi, May 23: Indian Parliamentary delegations on Friday put across New Delhi’s ‘zero-tolerance’ policy on terrorism to top officials in Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Japan and exchanged views on furthering cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism following Operation Sindoor.
“#TeamIndia sends a strong and united message on combating terrorism,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a three-nation tour of Europe, said in a post on X.
India is sending out seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack after which India launched Operation Sindoor. (PTI)

Previous article
India plans to block funds for Pakistan
