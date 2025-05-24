Mukul terms approach to railway issue wrong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: As political parties continue to opt out of the all-party committee on railways, Opposition leader Mukul Sangma questioned the approach of the state government in holding discussions on the sensitive matter.

Pointing out that all the pressure groups are opposing railways because of reasons highlighted before the government, he said an acceptable approach to the issue must be discussed with political parties first. “You cannot just direct everyone and make us a part of the discussion,” he said, asking why the government did not invite the leaders of the political parties to design the approach. “The discussions should have been held to be clear about the parameters, areas of concern, and approach to the issue. Instead, they sent a letter and asked the political parties to send a nominee for the meeting,” Sangma said.

He said political parties cannot hold parleys with the pressure groups without a clear-cut approach.

“The pressure groups have time and again said they are not against any developmental projects, but they have some riders. This is a question of trust, and it seems the pressure groups do not trust the government,” he said.

The government should arrive at the correct approach first, he added.