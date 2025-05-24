Saturday, May 24, 2025
Northeast is new epicentre of India’s development journey: Jayant Chaudhary

New Delhi, May 24: The northeastern region is no longer on the periphery of India but is the new epicentre of India’s development journey, Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said on Saturday.

Speaking at the ‘Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025’ here, the minister said that from Mizoram achieving 100 per cent literacy rates to the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, the region exemplifies resilience and community strength.

“As we celebrate this transformation, we must nurture risk-taking, skill development, and ecosystem support to unlock its potential,” he told the gathering. Mentioning the ‘Skilling for AI Readiness’ (SOAR) programme, which the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is currently developing in collaboration with Ministry of Education and NCVET, he added, “The future lies in AI, and India must lead by building indigenous models and preparing our youth for an AI-driven world”.

“Through ‘Skilling for AI Readiness’, we plan to equip students with tools to innovate ethically using AI. The collective spirit of the Northeast, paired with national support, is a beacon of progress. We must harness this energy, break old mindsets, and build a future where every young mind from Arunachal to Assam shapes India’s global narrative,” Chaudhary added.

The northeastern region is witnessing rapid growth and is on track to become one of the country’s major economic hubs. “From the tea gardens of Assam to digital creators in Shillong, the Northeast is not waiting for change — it is architecting it. And it is time the rest of India, and the world, invests in that spirit,” said the minister.

On the sidelines of the summit, a dedicated ‘Udyamita se Atmanirbhar Pavilion’ set up by MSDE, showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of the northeast, featuring eight dynamic entrepreneurs trained by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE).

The efforts of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the northeastern region have empowered more than 49,000 youth with apprenticeship opportunities and entrepreneurship support to more than 3 lakhs through EAP and EDP programmes, since 2015.

IANS

