‘Northeast will be the new golden circuit of tourism’

Meghalaya representation at NE Investors Summit

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 23: Optimism about the future of tourism in the Northeast was brimming at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in Delhi on Friday, especially after Centre Point Group Enterprise Managing Director Larsing M Sawyan took over the dais, calling the region India’s new golden circuit of tourism.

Addressing the Summit 2025, Sawyan announced that the Centre Point Group Enterprise recently partnered with Assam Tourism to launch a boutique heritage resort in Kaziranga. He said one of the key attractions of the project is the revival of one of Assam’s oldest tourism lodges.

He revealed that the group is currently developing a luxury resort at a village near Sohra (Cherrapunji).

“With the launch of these properties, we will be the first hotel and resort chain to establish a presence across what I believe will be India’s new golden tourism circuit,” Sawyan said, adding, “Encouraged by these developments, we plan to build five more boutique and luxury properties across each destination in this emerging circuit.”

He mentioned that the acquisition of land for these projects has been already completed.

“As the Northeast rises to its true potential, so too will India rise — faster and further. I invite you all to be a part of this exciting chapter in the growth story of Northeast India,” he said addressing the gathering.

Reflecting on his journey, Sawyan noted that he joined the business 25 years ago alongside his father Prabhat Dey Sawyan — an architect and founder of the group.

He said the company has since been involved in creating iconic landmarks, constructing award-winning rural luxury resorts inspired by local architecture, and executing infrastructure projects for various state governments. It has also worked to promote tourism through community engagement.

Sawyan highlighted some pioneering initiatives, including organising the region’s first international concerts in 2005 and establishing Northeast’s first football club to compete in the I-League.

“Our journey has been long and challenging,” Sawyan said. “But the last decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has brought unprecedented development and infrastructure investment to the Northeast,” he added.

Sawyan noted the global shift in economic focus from the West to the East, with India, China and ASEAN nations emerging as the world’s growth hubs for the coming decades.

Stating that the Northeast is at a strategic and economic crossroads, he said a major advantage is the location of Guwahati international airport which is being upgraded.

“Its proximity to major Indian and ASEAN cities is a game changer. The flight time from Guwahati to Delhi and Bangkok is about 2 hours and 15 minutes. Similarly, flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, and Hanoi average around three hours.”

Sawyan concluded by emphasising that the Northeast holds significant promise in trade, tourism and organic agriculture, thanks to its strategic location, natural beauty, rich cultural heritage and unique biodiversity.

PM Modi, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the Chief Ministers of various states of the Northeast were also present at the summit.