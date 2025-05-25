Bengaluru man dies of Covid; experts say no cause of concern

Bengaluru/ NEW DELHI, May 24: Bengaluru has reported its first Covid-19 death on Saturday after the recent outbreak, Karnataka Health Department said in an official statement.

The Health department said that 108 persons were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, of which five tested positive. One person is discharged from the hospital and the total number of active cases stood at 38.

Among the total 38 active Covid-19 cases, 32 are reported from Bengaluru.

The Indian Medical Association and Delhi Medical Association on Saturday said that the cases are being constantly monitored and that there is no need to panic.