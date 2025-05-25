Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Bengaluru man dies of Covid; experts say no cause of concern

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Bengaluru/ NEW DELHI, May 24: Bengaluru has reported its first Covid-19 death on Saturday after the recent outbreak, Karnataka Health Department said in an official statement.
The Health department said that 108 persons were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, of which five tested positive. One person is discharged from the hospital and the total number of active cases stood at 38.
Among the total 38 active Covid-19 cases, 32 are reported from Bengaluru.
The Indian Medical Association and Delhi Medical Association on Saturday said that the cases are being constantly monitored and that there is no need to panic.

Previous article
Govt to stage Khelo India Northeast Games every year to harness region’s potential
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma has alleged a deep-rooted nexus between politicians and bureaucrats...
MEGHALAYA

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein and Aidamon Talang were declared the first-ever Mr. and...
MEGHALAYA

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has expressed confidence in the economic prospects of...
MEGHALAYA

Rising NE Investors’ Summit: M’laya bags Rs 4,000 cr investment

From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: The Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 in New Delhi has seen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma...

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...
Load more

Popular news

LoP demands inquiry into politico-bureaucratic nexus

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Opposition leader Mukul Sangma...

Mr. & Miss Hynniewtrep 2025 a roaring success in natl capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Special Correspondent NEW DELHI, May 24: Franklin Marwein...

Investments in NE to boost region’s economic devp: CM

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, May 24: Chief Minister Conrad K...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge