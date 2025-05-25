Sunday, May 25, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

NGT takes suo motu cognizance of ‘illegal’ bleaching units in Haryana’s Panipat

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

New Delhi, May 25 :The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report highlighting the pollution caused by the “illegal” bleaching units in Haryana’s Panipat.

A bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a news item titled “Panipat’s illegal bleaching units pollute land, waterways”.

Referring to the news article, the Bench, also comprising judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr Afroz Ahmad, noted that bleaching units operate without permission or safety systems while discharging harmful wastewater, containing acids and chlorine, into the ground and nearby drains, which eventually flow into the Yamuna River.

The news item stated that the HSPCB (Haryana State Pollution Control Board) has identified these units as major contributors to water pollution.

“As per the HSPCB findings, 32 illegal bleaching units were found operating in villages including Naultha, Dahar, Binjhol, Balana, Paldi, Kurar, Didwadi, Mandi, Israna, and Naara. These units lack Consent to Establish (CTE), Consent to Operate (CTO), and do not have effluent treatment systems,” noted the NGT in its order passed on Friday.

The green body said the issues highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of The Environment Protection Act, 1986 and the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench impleaded HSPCB, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana Water Resources Conservation, Regulation and Management Authority, and Panipat’s District Commissioner as respondent parties to the matter.

“Let notice be issued to the respondents for filing their response by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing,” ordered the green tribunal, listing the matter for further hearing on August 29. If any respondent authority directly files the reply without routing it through their advocate, then the said authority will remain virtually present to assist the tribunal, the NGT order clarified.

–IANS

Previous article
Human organ trafficking case: CBI raids doctor’s residence in Bengal’s Burdwan
Next article
‘Karnataka deserves better’: BJP slams Siddaramaiah for skipping NITI Aayog meet
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Karnataka deserves better’: BJP slams Siddaramaiah for skipping NITI Aayog meet

New Delhi, May 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s absence from the NITI Aayog meeting sparked a political...
NATIONAL

Human organ trafficking case: CBI raids doctor’s residence in Bengal’s Burdwan

Kolkata, May 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted marathon raids and search operations at the residence...
NATIONAL

CM Chandrababu Naidu, family perform housewarming in Kuppam

Tirupati, May 25:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members entered their new house in...
NATIONAL

PM Modi calls on people to join International Yoga Day, praises Andhra govt’s YogAndhra Abhiyan

New Delhi, May 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his appeal to the citizens to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Karnataka deserves better’: BJP slams Siddaramaiah for skipping NITI Aayog meet

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s...

Human organ trafficking case: CBI raids doctor’s residence in Bengal’s Burdwan

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

CM Chandrababu Naidu, family perform housewarming in Kuppam

NATIONAL 0
Tirupati, May 25:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu...
Load more

Popular news

‘Karnataka deserves better’: BJP slams Siddaramaiah for skipping NITI Aayog meet

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 25 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s...

Human organ trafficking case: CBI raids doctor’s residence in Bengal’s Burdwan

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 25: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)...

CM Chandrababu Naidu, family perform housewarming in Kuppam

NATIONAL 0
Tirupati, May 25:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge