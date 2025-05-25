Sunday, May 25, 2025
NATIONAL

PM Modi calls on people to join International Yoga Day, praises Andhra govt’s YogAndhra Abhiyan

By: Agencies

New Delhi, May 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated his appeal to the citizens to actively participate in the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21 and lauded the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government for promoting yoga culture through its YogAndhra Abhiyan campaign.

While addressing the 122nd edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, “Less than a month is left for ‘International Yoga Day’. This occasion reminds us that if you are still away from yoga, join yoga now. Yoga will change the way you live your life. Friends, since the beginning of ‘Yoga Day’ on June 21, 2015, attraction towards it has risen continuously.”

He noted the growing global enthusiasm for yoga, saying, “This time also, the zeal and enthusiasm among people all over the world about ‘Yoga Day’ is amply visible. Myriad institutions are sharing their preparations. The pictures from past years have been very inspiring. We have seen that during these years, people in various countries have made Yoga Chain or Yoga Ring.”

“There are many pictures which depict four generations doing yoga together. Many people have chosen iconic places in their city for yoga. You can also think of celebrating Yoga Day in some interesting way this time,” he said.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s YogAndhra Abhiyan, the Prime Minister said, “Its objective is to develop the yoga culture in the entire state. Under this campaign, a pool of 10 lakh people practising yoga is being created. I will get an opportunity to participate in the ‘Yoga Day’ programme in Visakhapatnam this year.”

The Prime Minister expressed happiness about youth participation in yoga and said, “I am happy to know that this time too our young friends are going to perform yoga at iconic places related to the heritage of the country. Many youth have pledged to create a record and become a part of the Yoga Chain.”

He also mentioned that the private and corporate sectors are embracing the yoga culture in innovative ways.

“Our corporations are also not lagging in this. Some institutions have set aside a separate place for yoga practice in their offices. Some startups have set up ‘office yoga hours’. Some people are preparing to go to villages and teach yoga. This awareness of people about health and fitness gives me immense joy,” PM Modi said.

Alongside yoga, PM Modi also spoke about the recent advancements in the field of Ayurveda and traditional medicine.

“Just yesterday, i.e. on May 24, an MoU was signed in the presence of the WHO Director General and my friend, Tulsi Bhai. Along with this agreement, work has started on a dedicated traditional medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions. This initiative will help in making AYUSH reach a maximum number of people across the world in a scientific manner,” he added.

PM Modi also mentioned ‘sugar boards’ being installed in several CBSE-affiliated schools to make people aware of the sugar intake and encourage healthy living.

“You must have seen blackboards in schools, but now ‘sugar boards’ are also being installed in some schools — not blackboard, but sugar board! This unique initiative of CBSE aims to make children aware of their sugar intake. By understanding how much sugar should be consumed and how much sugar is being consumed, children have started choosing healthy options themselves. This is a unique effort, and its impact will also be very positive. It can prove to be very helpful in inculcating healthy lifestyle habits from childhood. Many parents have appreciated it, and I believe that such initiatives should also be taken in offices, canteens and institutions. After all, if there is health, there is everything. Fit India is the foundation of a strong India,” PM Modi mentioned.

–IANS

