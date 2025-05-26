Monday, May 26, 2025
‘I was kept in dark’: Aishwarya Rai slams Lalu-Rabri after Tej Pratap’s expulsion

Patna, May 26: Following the dramatic expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Yadav family by party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai has broken her silence, levelling serious allegations against the Yadav family.

Speaking to the media, Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai, questioned the moral standing of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. “Tej Pratap Yadav has admitted to being in a relationship with another girl for 12 years. Then why was I married to him in 2018? Why did they ruin my life?” Aishwarya said, referring to a now-deleted social media post by Tej Pratap in which he spoke about his long-term relationship.

She added, “I cannot believe Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi were unaware of their son’s affair before marrying him off to me. Why was I kept in the dark?” Hitting out at Lalu Prasad’s public image as a champion of social justice, Aishwarya questioned the silence of the family during her personal ordeal.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav is now talking about social justice after expelling his son. But where was his sense of justice when I was physically assaulted and thrown out of the house by Rabri Devi? Can he answer that?” she asked.

Aishwarya didn’t hold back in her criticism and alleged that the entire Yadav family was complicit in her suffering. “The so-called social justice of Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and Tejashwi Yadav is just an excuse. They were all involved, and I suffered because of them.” When asked about her future course of action, Rai confirmed that her divorce case is still pending in court. “We will take the next step legally. The matter is sub judice.”

Aishwarya Rai and Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot in a grand ceremony in May 2018, but their marriage fell apart within months. Aishwarya had previously accused Tej Pratap and his family of domestic violence and mental harassment, leading to a legal battle that continues to this day.

The latest developments have once again brought the private lives of Bihar’s most prominent political family into the public spotlight, raising uncomfortable questions about transparency, accountability, and personal integrity within political dynasties.

IANS

spot_imgspot_img

