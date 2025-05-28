NATIONAL Women take part in a rally against the alleged removal of ‘Manipur’ signage from a state government bus, in Imphal, on Tuesday. (PTI) By: Agencies Date: May 28, 2025 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleClose to the finish line on breakthrough India-US trade deal: Kevin Hassett Related articles MEGHALAYA Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier World Heritage Site tag for Living Root Bridges Shillong, May 27: The Meghalaya government had missed deadline to submit... MEGHALAYA Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek has called for swift action to arrest... MEGHALAYA Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027 Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India is focusing on making Shillong the “cleanest city in... MEGHALAYA Record SSLC result: Govt plans guidebooks for Classes 1-10 SHILLONG, May 27: Buoyed by the record pass percentage of 96.02 in this year’s SSLC examination, riding the...