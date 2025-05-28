Wednesday, May 28, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Women take part in a rally against the alleged removal of ‘Manipur’ signage from a state government bus, in Imphal, on Tuesday. (PTI)

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Close to the finish line on breakthrough India-US trade deal: Kevin Hassett
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier

World Heritage Site tag for Living Root Bridges Shillong, May 27: The Meghalaya government had missed deadline to submit...
MEGHALAYA

Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect

SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader AL Hek has called for swift action to arrest...
MEGHALAYA

Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027

Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India is focusing on making Shillong the “cleanest city in...
MEGHALAYA

Record SSLC result: Govt plans guidebooks for Classes 1-10

SHILLONG, May 27: Buoyed by the record pass percentage of 96.02 in this year’s SSLC examination, riding the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier

MEGHALAYA 0
World Heritage Site tag for Living Root Bridges Shillong, May...

Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader...

Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India...
Load more

Popular news

Govt missed Feb deadline to submit nomination dossier

MEGHALAYA 0
World Heritage Site tag for Living Root Bridges Shillong, May...

Umsohsun case: Hek demands swift action against suspect

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, May 27: Cabinet Minister and senior BJP leader...

Govt promises to make Shillong ‘cleanest city in India’ by 2027

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 27: The Urban Affairs Department in India...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge