Thursday, May 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Cong leader slams Assam govt’s new arms licence policy, warns of return to gun culture

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Guwahati, May 29: Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Assam cabinet’s decision to introduce a state-specific arms licence policy, warning that the move could revive a culture of fear reminiscent of the violent past.

Speaking to reporters here, the former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president painted a grim picture while recalling personal experiences when he was a Youth Congress leader.

“There was a time when the sound of a single gunshot would leave entire neighbourhoods sleepless,” he said. The Congress leader also recounted his own security concerns during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he was provided a bulletproof vehicle, jacket, and helmet by Assam Police. Back then, our collective aspiration was to move away from the gun culture that gripped the state. Today, Assam is in a far better place — we cannot afford to regress,” he said.

Criticising the legality of the cabinet’s decision, Borah pointed out that arms licences fall under the jurisdiction of Central laws. “I, too, possess a licensed firearm – but only after a credible threat to my life was assessed and verified through due process,” he noted. Taking direct aim at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Borah accused him of drawing inspiration from the gun culture of the United States.

“This isn’t the America of mass shootings and gun glorification,” he cautioned. “We don’t want a society where guns become commonplace, where even children wield them like toys,” he said.

Borah ended his address by accusing the Chief Minister of stoking societal divisions through provocative policies. “This is not governance – it’s divisive politics that threatens to unravel the hard-earned peace of Assam,” he said, urging the government to reconsider the controversial move. In a move aimed at bolstering self-defence capabilities in Assam’s remote and sensitive areas, the state cabinet has approved the issuance of arms licences to eligible residents in vulnerable and border regions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision on Wednesday, citing Assam’s unique security challenges and geographical vulnerabilities. “Assam is a difficult and sensitive state,” CM Sarma said. “We have decided to issue arms licences to eligible individuals living in remote, vulnerable, and border areas. We will encourage original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply under the provisions of the Arms Act.”

IANS

Previous article
Closer, quicker, cleaner: How ECI plans to redefine voting in India
Next article
Total telephone subscribers in India increase to 1,203.84 million in April
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Arms licence policy not applicable to inter-state border areas: Himanta

GUWAHATI, May 29: The arms licence policy will not be applicable to the inter-state border areas of Assam, chief...
MEGHALAYA

Indore couple goes missing in Sohra ; Conrad claims intense round-the-clock search operations on

Shillong, May 29: It took a call from the Union Home Minister office for Meghalaya Chief Minister Conard...
NATIONAL

Centre clears appointment of three judges in SC

New Delhi, May 29: Acting swiftly on the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on...
NATIONAL

Total telephone subscribers in India increase to 1,203.84 million in April

New Delhi, May 29: The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,200.80 million at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Arms licence policy not applicable to inter-state border areas: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 29: The arms licence policy will not be...

Indore couple goes missing in Sohra ; Conrad claims intense round-the-clock search operations on

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: It took a call from the...

Centre clears appointment of three judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 29: Acting swiftly on the recommendation...
Load more

Popular news

Arms licence policy not applicable to inter-state border areas: Himanta

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, May 29: The arms licence policy will not be...

Indore couple goes missing in Sohra ; Conrad claims intense round-the-clock search operations on

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, May 29: It took a call from the...

Centre clears appointment of three judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 29: Acting swiftly on the recommendation...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge