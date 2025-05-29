Thursday, May 29, 2025
Papon performs unreleased song from ‘Metro In Dino’, talks about his collaboration with Pritam

By: Agencies

Mumbai, May 29: Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, recently performed an unreleased song at the launch of the track ‘Zamaana Lage’ from the upcoming film ‘Metro In Dino’ in Mumbai.

The unreleased track hasn’t been titled as yet given music composer Pritam’s spontaneous process of making music. The unreleased track boasts heartfelt lyrics and a soulful melody. Papon even appears in the music video of ‘Zamaana Lage’ strumming guitar and singing along with Pritam.

Speaking about his collaboration with Pritam on this project, Papon shared that he lost count of how many songs he sang and recorded for the film. This is not Pritam’s first time making such a bouquet of music, as he has done it earlier with the Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif-starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’.

Talking about working on the music of ‘Metro In Dino’, Papon told IANS, “We’ve been singing together for a long time, but this time, the emotion was more intertwined with the camera, especially with Pritam da. I’ve never shot so much in my life”.

He further mentioned, “Every day, the script kept changing. I honestly don’t even know how many songs we ended up recording, or which ones I sang! Pritam da would say, ‘Every day, you have to sing a new song.’ It felt like an experiment, a workshop, a space for fun and creativity.

It’s a beautiful process, a learning journey. And when you see it all come together, it’s absolutely stunning”. ‘Metro In Dino’ is directed by Anurag Basu and marks his another collaboration with his musical soulmate Pritam, a journey which started in 2006 with ‘Gangster’.

‘Metro In Dino’ weaves together stories of love and human connections, and is set against the vibrant backdrop of urban life. The film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is set to release in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

IANS

India’s food production surges to record high of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25
