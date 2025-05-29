Thursday, May 29, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Varanasi-Gaya-Ranchi-Kolkata expressway’s second phase today

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Patna, May 29: In a landmark move to boost infrastructure and connectivity in eastern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the second phase of the Varanasi-Gaya-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway (NH-319B) on Thursday, during his visit to Bihar.

This expressway, which is part of the Bharatmala Project, is a massive infrastructure initiative that promises to transform road travel and economic activity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The 690-kilometre-long expressway, with a width of 36 metres, will be Bihar’s first six-lane greenfield expressway.

Starting from Barhauli near the Varanasi Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh, it will traverse through Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Gaya in Bihar before entering Jharkhand and continuing to Kolkata. The expressway promises to halve travel time between Varanasi and Kolkata from 12–14 hours to just 6–7 hours.

The total estimated cost of the project is Rs 35,000 crore, with around Rs 5,994 crore allocated for Bihar alone, and Rs 1,200 crore earmarked for Gaya district. In Gaya, the expressway will cut through the heavily forested and historically Naxal-affected blocks of Imamganj and Dumaria, covering 29 revenue villages (mauzas) across 33.5 kilometres.

The route includes Anwar Salaiya, Barha, Chhakarbandha, Tarchua, and Dhakpahari, areas that were once difficult to access due to insurgency. A construction company from Rajasthan has begun setting up a work centre in Chhakarbandha forest and a project office in Baseta to oversee operations.

“Till just a decade ago, even common people hesitated to visit Chhakarbandha due to Naxalite dominance. Today, the expressway is a symbol of development reclaiming such regions,” said a local resident, Rahul Manjhi, while noting the missed opportunity of not having an interchange point at Chhakarbandha itself.

Deepa Manjhi, MLA from Imamganj, hailed the project as a game-changer for traffic and economic growth. “The expressway will improve inter-city connectivity, reduce traffic congestion, and boost freight movement. Industrial development will follow, generating employment and fostering economic prosperity,” she said.

IANS

Previous article
Have better things to do: Tharoor’s retort to Cong leader’s ‘super spokesperson’ swipe
Next article
India’s food production surges to record high of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

PR Articles

Smart EMI Planning with a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

Taking a Home Loan is one of the biggest financial decisions most people make. While it's exciting to...
PR Articles

NSE’s 2025 holiday schedule released for equity and derivatives segments

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has officially released the 2025 holiday schedule for its equity and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Papon performs unreleased song from ‘Metro In Dino’, talks about his collaboration with Pritam

Mumbai, May 29: Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’, recently...
NATIONAL

India’s food production surges to record high of 354 million tonnes in 2024-25

New Delhi, May 29: India’s foodgrain production is estimated to have reached 354 million tonnes in 2024-25, which...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Smart EMI Planning with a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

PR Articles 0
Taking a Home Loan is one of the biggest...

NSE’s 2025 holiday schedule released for equity and derivatives segments

PR Articles 0
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has officially...

Papon performs unreleased song from ‘Metro In Dino’, talks about his collaboration with Pritam

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 29: Playback singer Papon, who is known...
Load more

Popular news

Smart EMI Planning with a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator

PR Articles 0
Taking a Home Loan is one of the biggest...

NSE’s 2025 holiday schedule released for equity and derivatives segments

PR Articles 0
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has officially...

Papon performs unreleased song from ‘Metro In Dino’, talks about his collaboration with Pritam

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, May 29: Playback singer Papon, who is known...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge