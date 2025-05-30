Saturday, May 31, 2025
DDMA in EKH advises people to be cautious in flood-prone zones, hilly areas

SHILLONG, May 30: With the onset of the monsoon season and continuous rainfall battering the East Khasi Hills, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has issued a public advisory urging extreme caution, particularly in flood-prone zones and hilly areas.

Citing alerts from the India Meteorological Department, the Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of the DDMA warned that water levels in rivers across the district are steadily rising and are likely to continue surging in the coming days. Residents living along riverbanks and hilly slopes have been strongly advised to relocate to safer areas until conditions stabilise.

The advisory also outlines a series of safety instructions meant to prevent loss of life and property. Citizens are urged not to cross rivers, streams, suspension bridges, or wooden structures that may be weak or damaged. Particular caution has been extended to tourists and students, who have been specifically advised to avoid rivers, waterfalls, and fast-moving water bodies during spells of heavy rainfall.

Additionally, the public has been instructed to stay updated with weather alerts and refrain from unnecessary travel in affected areas. People are also cautioned against walking through moving water, driving through flooded streets, or coming into contact with electric poles and power lines due to the risk of electrocution.

The DDMA has emphasised that this advisory is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure public safety as the district prepares for what is expected to be a challenging monsoon period.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Useless showpiece for the common Man

Editor, I am writing to express my frustration and disappointment after experiencing first-hand how meaningless the so-called “Smart City”...

