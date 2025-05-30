Friday, May 30, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Safeguard interests of villagers before fencing Indo-B’desh border: Shillong MP to Centre

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 29: Lok Sabha MP Ricky AJ Syngkon has urged the central government to take into account the interests of local villagers living along the international border with Bangladesh before proceeding with the proposed fencing.
Speaking to reporters, Syngkon expressed concern that the fencing could result in villagers losing access to their agricultural land, which remains their primary source of livelihood.
“The Centre must act responsibly and ensure that the rights and interests of people living in border villages are fully protected,” he said, stressing that any steps taken should be carefully planned in consultation with local communities.
He further asserted that the government cannot move forward with the fencing initiative without first addressing the concerns of those directly affected.
“The Centre must consider the long-term future of the poor villagers residing in these areas,” he added.
Syngkon emphasised that any action should be preceded by a thorough evaluation of its potential impact on local communities.
On the topic of opposition to Aadhaar, Syngkon said the government should have launched awareness campaigns from the outset to educate the public about the Aadhaar system.
“Many people oppose it simply because they don’t understand how it works,” he said, adding that the lack of proper information has allowed vested interests to mislead the public.
According to Syngkon, misinformation and confusion have contributed to resistance not only against Aadhaar but also against several other government initiatives.
“We need to provide people with credible information about these schemes to change their perception,” he concluded.

